Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Hanover Green Cemetery will celebrate its 247th birthday by bringing back “Heritage Day” on Sunday, June 11 from noon until 4 p.m. at the cemetery grounds, 689 Main Road, Hanover Township.
This year’s event will be dedicated to all the women who supported the war effort. Features will be historical presentations, a guided cemetery tour, and children’s activities.
Special guests will be Georgetta Potoski of Plymouth Historical Society, members of the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment Reenactment Group, and Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band.
Admission is free for the family friendly event.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.