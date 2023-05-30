🔊 Listen to this

The Annual Luzerne Intermediate Unit Field Day was held recently at Wyoming Valley West Stadium, with more than 800 students competing in long jump, softball throw, kickball and many other events.

The field day, which hadn’t been held in person since before the COVID epidemic, also included snacks and lunch after the competitions were over.

The day was made possible through the efforts of 120 volunteers and many sponsors, including the Luzerne County Association of Realtors, who have been part of this day for many years.

Dr. Anthony Grieco accepted the check on behalf of the LIU from Carol Leighton Gray, executive director of the association, and Edward Heck, president elect.