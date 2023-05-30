Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Altar and Rosary Society of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, recently conducted a baby shower, collecting many new infant outfits for the (Pro-Life Center) Human Life Resource Center, Wilkes-Barre.
The Center is a all-volunteer organization which regularly helps young families in need. The Society also donated a monetary gift to help the Center.
The Society met on May 24 and prayed a Rosary for Pro-Life intentions, at which time Chris Calore gave remarks on the Pro-Life cause and on the works of the Human Life Resource Center.
