Shown from left to right are Chris Calore, representing the Pro-Life Center, with Altar and Rosary Society Officers Donna Piekanski, Jean Michael, Carol Cardoni, Marie Stefanides, and Anna Wasilauski. Submitted photo

Shown from left to right are Chris Calore, representing the Pro-Life Center, with Altar and Rosary Society Officers Donna Piekanski, Jean Michael, Carol Cardoni, Marie Stefanides, and Anna Wasilauski.

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

The Altar and Rosary Society of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, recently conducted a baby shower, collecting many new infant outfits for the (Pro-Life Center) Human Life Resource Center, Wilkes-Barre.

The Center is a all-volunteer organization which regularly helps young families in need. The Society also donated a monetary gift to help the Center.

The Society met on May 24 and prayed a Rosary for Pro-Life intentions, at which time Chris Calore gave remarks on the Pro-Life cause and on the works of the Human Life Resource Center.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.