Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center recently recognized May Students of the Month.
Each grade level selects one student a month who displays excellent character, outstanding behavior, positive attitude towards others/learning, good citizenship, responsibility and respect to peers and teachers.
Each student was rewarded with an Applebee’s dinner, a Blue Ribbon Dairy Ice Cream, a certificate of achievement and a gold medal. Congratulations to all of those who have met this criteria.
