Dance Theatre of WB will present ‘Thumbelina’

Artist Anna Malsky starts work on the storybook ‘cover’ for ‘The Story of Thumbelina,’ an original ballet.

Artist Anna Malsky and several helpers created the scenery for the ballet.

The Grand Ballroom at Genetti’s will be a different kind of setting for the dance troupe.

Thumbelina, portrayed by Lucy Lew, third from left in second row, is ‘no bigger than a thumb’ and will make friends with birds, butterflies and other tiny creatures.

Let’s see. If a girl was named Thumbelina, how tall might she be?

“She is no bigger than a thumb,” said Lucy Lew, of Dallas, who will portray the little lass when the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents “The Story of Thumbelina,” an original ballet on Saturday at the Genetti Hotel & Conference Center.

Being that petite, Thumbelina is just the right size to make friends with birds and butterflies. But what challenges might she face?

“Mrs. Toad wants her to marry a toad. Mrs. Fieldmouse wants her to marry a mole. And Mr. Beetle wants to marry her himself,” Lew said, counting the obstacles that try to get between Thumbelina and Prince Cornelius, the fellow she would choose for herself.

“Compared to other fairy tales,” Lew said, “Thumbelina and the prince meet each other early on.”

Will they eventually have a wedding?

“I don’t want to give anything away,” Lew said, before relenting and admitting that yes, there will be a wedding, “very pretty, with flower girls and a ring bearer.”

Artistic director of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Gina Malsky said she doesn’t have any high school seniors in her cast this year, but each of four high school juniors has a major role — Lew as Thumbelina, Mckenna Granahan as Thumbelina’s mother, Jordan Medley as Mr. Beetle and Mrs. Toad, and Julia Godfrey as Thumbelina’s friend Jacquimo.

Jacquimo is a bird, “very bubbly and positive and optimistic,” Godfrey said, explaining you’ll be able to sense that through her body language as well as a soundtrack that will accompany the dancing.

Speaking of the dancing, it will include elements of modern, jazz and tap dance as well as ballet.

And the background, in the Grand Ballroom at Genetti’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre, will be decorated by scenery panels that Malsky’s daughter Anna Malsky has painted at her studio, Annamaly, in the 900 Rutter Ave. complex in Forty Fort.

“We have three panels,” Anna Malsky said. “The first is a closed book, the ‘Thumbelina’ cover.’ Then we open up to a backyard scene with trees and bugs and a pond. The next scene is a zoomed in area on a tree branch with glowing mushrooms and whimsical spirals of energy, so you can see, ‘OK, this is where the fairies live.’ “

Pitching in with the drawing and painting were Anna Malsky’s friend Nicholas Tomlinson-St. Juste from Virginia, her co-worker from the Verve Vertu art studio Lauren Nafus, and an aunt and uncle of two young dancers, Amie O’Hara and Rolly Smith.

The show is “very nostalgic and near and dear to my heart,” Anna Malsky said, noting “I played Jacquimo, the blackbird when Gina put this on more than 12 years ago. It was one of my favorite stories when I was a kid, too.”

Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present ‘The Story of Thumbelina’ at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, 77 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre.