Couscous salad pleases the developed palate

“Eight-year-old me wouldn’t have liked this,” reporter and taste tester Hannah Simerson said as she sampled couscous salad from the Times Leader test kitchen. “But 22-year-old me likes it a lot. That proves my palate is growing.”

“It’s really a very summery, fresh dish,” said Weekender entertainment writer Gabby Lang.

“It’s very good,” reporter Margaret Roarty said. “It reminds me of summer barbecues.”

“The celery has a good bite,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, pointing to one of the flavorful ingredients.

“It was cool and refreshing after a 2-mile walk,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “I freely admit I devoured three servings, and I think the nuts and dried fruit are a good contrast to the starchiness of the couscous.”

Nuts? Dried fruit?

Columnist and taste tester Bill O’Boyle wanted me to identify the nuts, so I told him they were pecans. (I used pecans instead of toasted, slivered almonds, just because that’s what I had in the cupboard). “That was a nice surprise,” he said, sounding as if he was trying to be tactful about the salad in general which, he said, “didn’t taste bad.”

When Hannah asked about the dried fruit, I said I used dried cherries instead of dried cranberries because they’re “sweeter and more fun.” She told me dried fruit was the one ingredient she could have done without.

But my fellow test cook, Mark, thought the cherries were a “fantastic addition.”

“I never would have thought to put these flavors together,” he said. “But they work really well.”

Margaret added she’d had doubts about nuts and fruit in a salad, but agreed they complemented this dish.

The recipe came from “Taste of Home Contest Winning Annual Recipes,” the old cookbook that inspired me to make Cherry Berry Smoothies and Horseradish Creamed Carrots earlier this year. The volume attributes the couscous salad recipe to Rosemarie Matheus from Germantown, Wisc.

Except for using a different kind of nut and a different variety of dried fruit, I pretty much followed the recipe. The directions on my box of couscous were slightly different, so I did what the box said as far as cooking the pasta.

Calico Cranberry Couscous Salad

1 cup water

3/4 cup uncooked couscous

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/3 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Dressing:

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1. In a small saucepan, bring water to a boil. Stir in couscous; cover and remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork; cool.

2. In a serving bowl, combine couscous, cranberries, celery, carrot, onions an almonds.

3. In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients. Pour over the salad and toss to coat. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Yields 6 servings.