Recently I wrote a column about guns, my first. I suspected it would generate some polarizing reactions, as is what occasionally happens with some of my guidance and positions.

Readers do not have to venture too far away from the tree trunk of their ideology to find themselves out on a limb, that then shakes a sense of safety or bearing. Certain discussions and writing involving guns, religion, women’s healthcare or finances, for example, have a tendency to show the level of spiritual awareness one has thus far attained, or failed to reach.

Responses to my columns are illuminating, in that they reveal how reader’s personal agendas or their upbringing will often color their ability to hear the other side, in good faith, and may prevent the ability to process clearly what is spiritually at stake. These preconditions, just as much as ignorance from the failure to seek out many varied sources of reliable information, will serve to impair one’s judgment and maturation to wisdom.

What that gun column did for some was to trigger their own defenses, excite their emotions and simultaneously limit their ability to get out of their own way. For others it was uplifting. Emotional reactions are often like that. They come out of one’s mouth or tweets, usually over wrought, and frequently void of an honest, or a full, accounting of reality.

The column concerned a couple who have vastly different opinions about owning a gun. Whether or not a person should or should not have a gun in their home, is only part of the issue that is threatening many families and romantic relationships.

That column spotlighted not only the factors at play when considering a gun purchase made in hopes of securing personal safety, but astute readers could grasp deeper meanings for how best to live. Such as, how truthful communications, particularly when applied to other aspects of personal choices, like one’s politics or faith or needs, can actually help bring a person to clarity of conviction or a commitment.

Here are two samples from men, to give you a sense of what my column elicits from readers, and my response to one of them:

“I am glad you wrote an article about whether owning a gun improves one’s security. I have thought about this issue myself. I do not have any weapons, and I do not worry about my security anymore. I trust the Good Lord with my security, and I let Him be my protector. I have been safe and unharmed since I adopted this policy. As they say, the proof is in the pudding. Thanks for your essay, and I hope this helps.”

That email was from someone who appears to have graduated from Georgetown University and also earned a master’s, serves in their community and was willing to include their full name.

And this email from someone who did not reveal their name:

“I was raised on a farm, served in the military, earned a JD and own a couple of firearms but am not a “gun nut” in any way, shape, or form. Still, what you did in your column was articulate the usual liberal Democrat fear of guns which was visible in Hochul’s comments about weapons when she is protected by armed security guards. Senile Joe has often said he sees no need for them, but then he has a flotilla of armed guards protecting him (as all presidents do). Six million new illegal aliens crossed into America in the past 2 years, and they join what Yale estimated as 20 to 22 million illegal immigrants already here. The presence of uneducated illegal immigrants in the literal millions obviously adds to indigenouse [sic] crime risk. So, although your ‘advice’ was standard liberal fare, and you might be fired if you did anything but confine yourself to a leftist Weltbild, there are other opinions from educated people.”

Though I did not take the time to reply specifically to that reader’s lack of evidence, misrepresentation, assumption and slur (‘illegal alien’ for those who do not know) I did sincerely reply several days ago with this:

“Thank you for reading TELL GISELLE, and supporting The Times Leader. Thank you also for your service, and for reaching out as it gives me an opportunity to expand your understanding of my work that promotes kindness and peacemaking.

“My column really has nothing ever to do with a liberal fare, as you write, nor politics.

“My columns are purely a spiritual exercise in kindness, forgiveness, compassion and unconditional love.

“This column, as with much of my writing, encourages people and couples to be honest with themselves, with one another, and open about what they want and need.

“My response to the concern raised about facing a difficult decision because one person in the pairing does not want a gun in the house, and the other does want one, is a conflict that many people of all political positions experience.

“I know Republicans, Independents, Democrats, Libertarians, non-affiliated and non-voters who are ‘afraid’ of guns, and those who are ‘not afraid’ of guns. I would venture a guess you likely have a similar experience with those in your circle.

“Guns are not the primary problem in this latest column, but rather the difference in perspective being raised, and the want or need of them that ends up dividing many of all stripes.

“Your comment that my column articulates a liberal Democrat fare is a misreading of the point it is addressing: an opportunity for many couples to address each other openly, to face their heartfelt concerns and differences and see their way to a peaceful resolution of their problems.

“If you were to reread today’s TELL GISELLE column with this new insight, or read any of my columns with regularity, I believe you will clearly see the light shining on the ways of peacemaking for both the less educated as well as the well informed.

“Warm regards for your peace and well being.”

Each encounter is an opportunity to grow in peace and wisdom, and I welcome every kind engagement with my readers. To access Part 1, go to https://tinyurl.com/bdhtjnsn.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com