When I think about taking trips, I often think about driving or flying somewhere.

It doesn’t always dawn on me that sometimes the best destinations are only a bus trip away.

A few weeks ago, though, I realized that when I went on a Martz Bus for the New York Craft Beer & Music Festival in Bethel Woods, N.Y.

The flyer I saw on Facebook looked inviting and it was a free weekend for me, so I figured why not go?

The Wailers, the famous reggae band whose members performed with Bob Marley, was headlining, and I thought it’d be fun. And honestly, I’m so glad I attended.

It was super simple to show up at the Wyoming Valley Mall in the 10 o’clock hour, get on the bus with a friend and arrive in Bethel Woods in what seemed like an hour. Plus, since it was a beer festival and most attendees would be sampling, no one had to worry about driving home.

The six hours spent in Bethel Woods were just enough.

We spent about three hours enjoying some New York cuisine (pizza and pastrami) and making our way around to various beer tents. There were an estimated 100 breweries from all across the Northeast on hand. Breweries like Roscoe Beer Co., Keegan Ales and Peekskill Brewery were among the many we visited.

This festival was appealing because the breweries didn’t feel bunched together. There was ample room between each with several tents on the property, so you weren’t on top of other festival goers.

The lawn itself where the stage was located was sprawling, with more than enough room to listen to favorite Bob Marley tunes.

I particularly loved singing along to favorites like “Get Up, Stand Up” and “I Shot The Sheriff.”

It was ideal to hop on the bus after the show, shut my eyes and wake up back in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s nice that the transportation, entertainment and sampling were all packaged together, making it easier than purchasing all of the items separately.

If you’re like me and considering taking some bus trips in the future, here are some ideas I’m considering; I will be watching martzbus.com/tours for more details.

• Niagara Falls: This is a three-day and two-night tour in August with lodging, dinners, breakfasts, a lunch and your admission to all the biggest attractions; also a Maid of the Mist tour and a boat ride through the canal. Why not let Martz show us around?

• Seaside Heights, NJ daytrips: It has a well-known boardwalk restaurants, shops and amusement park (and summer is upon us), so it’d be fun to take the family or friends for a day.

• Kutztown Folk Festival on July 7: The oldest continuously operated folklife festival in America. They’ll have amazing quilts and crafts with authentic Pennsylvania Dutch food.

• Disney100 on July 11: See The Exhibition at Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. This venue is one of only three sites in the United States that will feature this behind-the-scenes display in honor of Disney’s 100th birthday. It’ll have everything from Steamboat Willie in 1928 to the latest Disney films. I hear it’s getting rave reviews from all critics. Not just for kids – adults are loving the nostalgia, too.

• Penn’s Peak concerts followed by either a trolley ride or train ride at picturesque Jim Thorpe this fall. Pick a tribute to John Denver or the Simon & Garfunkel 1981 Concert in the Park.

• Pennsylvania Grand Canyon: a horse-drawn covered wagon ride into the canyon in October amid the colors of fall.

• Christmas trips (check the website).

These are just some ideas; perhaps I’ll see you on a bus trip soon.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].