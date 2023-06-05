🔊 Listen to this

Proper sleep is a big contributing factor to our health and wellness. When we sleep, our bodies rest and recover, restore energy and repair when we’re ill or injured.

When we find ourselves struggling to get enough sleep, we should look at our bedtime routines. We’ll likely find ways to change some behaviors to help improve our sleep pattern. Having one bad night of sleep is no big deal, but an ongoing sleep problem can really affect our well-being.

Our bedtime habits can help us prepare our bodies for rest and create an environment that promotes better sleep. Here are some healthy habits you can try if you’re not getting the sleep you need:

Turn off your electronics at least one hour before your typical bedtime. Cellphones, computers, tablets and TVs emit blue tinged light, which tends to keep us awake if we’re exposed to it too soon before we try to sleep. Giving your brain and eyes some time without this stress before bed will help you sleep. If you like to read before bed, pick up a paper book newspaper or print magazine rather than a screen.

Creating a “cave-like” environment in your bedroom is a good practice in promoting slumber. Try to limit light and noise as much as possible. Blackout curtains can help if light pours in from outside your window, but you should also try to limit light inside your room from sources like clocks or other electronics as well.

A “white noise” machine, a fan or an app that plays calming music or sounds can help cover any distracting noises from your neighborhood and lull you to sleep. Also, keep it cool. Studies indicate 65 degrees Fahrenheit may be ideal for dozing off.

Relaxation techniques can help clear our minds of stress and make it easier for us to fall asleep. Meditation, deep breathing exercises and light yoga can all be helpful tools.

Avoiding caffeine after 2 p.m. can be helpful if your’re not falling asleep easily. Coffee, soda, chocolate and certain over-the-counter medications are common sources of caffeine to watch for.

Alcohol can feel relaxing at first, but it eventually has the opposite effect. After it metabolizes in our bodies, its effects can prevent us from sleeping during the latter half of the night when we should be sleeping most soundly.

Exercise is a critical part of any wellness routine, but working out too close to bedtime can keep you awake. Try to exercise in the morning or at least several hours before you intend to hit the hay, to promote both fitness and sleep.

Try to be consistent with the times you go to bed and wake up. Develop a routine before bed — wash your face and brush your hair and teeth — to signal to your body that it’s time to sleep, and go to bed and the same time every night. To help you stay consistent, set an alarm or reminder to begin your wind-down routine.

Waking up at the same time every day is important, too. Sleeping in can interrupt our regular sleep pattern and resonate throughout our whole week. Even on the weekends, when sleeping in is tempting, try to get up at the same time as you do during the week to get your body into a familiar pattern.

When you do wake up, don’t spend extra time in bed watching TV or scrolling through social media pages. Your body is telling you to get up and greet the day, and you should listen to it.

If nothing is helping, and you’re tired throughout your day, make an appointment to be evaluated by your doctor. Lack of sleep can interfere with your ability to function normally, and your doctor can help you find ways to get back on track.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].