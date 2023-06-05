Recorded concert celebrates singer’s milestone birthday

On Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, 2023, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, one of the biggest music events of the year occurred. The sold out, star-studded two-day concert event celebrating Willie Nelson’s milestone 90th birthday included performances by more than 50 artists, over four hours each night.

The performers included Willie Nelson himself as well as Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Charlie Sexton, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Keith Richards, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Shooter Jennings, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Waylon Payne, and Ziggy Marley.

Recorded so that all would be able to experience the most memorable moments and unforgettable collaborations during this concert event, “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” will be shown in cinemas.

The historic Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will be showing this musical extravaganza on screen on Thursday, June 15 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $14 each. Senior and member tickets are $12 and student/child tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available at DietrichTheater.com, by calling 570-836-1022×3 and at the Dietrich’s ticket booth.

The two-hour-plus limited release film will give fans the opportunity to re-live or experience for the first time this epic event described by USA Today as “headed for the concert history books.” Honoring the legacy of 12-time Grammy Award-winner, the scene at the Hollywood Bowl transcended genres, with Associated Press remarking “The parade of partners illustrated one of the night’s themes: Willie brings people together.”

The star-studded celebration also featured special tributes and presentations by Chelsea Handler Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson. The house band was led by GRAMMY Award-winning Music Director Don Was, and also featured Audley Freed, Benmont Tench, Gabe Witcher, Greg Leisz, Mickey Raphael, Terence Higgins, Tom Bukovac, Alfreda McCrary, Ann McCrary and Regina McCrary.

The concert film includes highlights from across the two nights of shows with full performances and special guest presentations. Fans in the cinemas will be treated to an immersive experience, with a state-of-the-art cinematic presentation and pristine 5.1 stereo surround sound. The Willie 90th birthday concert event sold out instantly, but now all fans can experience this celebrated event honoring a living legend as if they were in the front row.