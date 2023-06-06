Click here to subscribe today or Login.
During a recent induction ceremony in Mercy Hall, the Misericordia University Teacher Education Department inducted students into the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education. Participating in the program are, from left, first row: Dana Zuba, Ashley Griffin, Evelyn Mozeleski, Rachel Fenner, Kayla Taddei. Second row: Makenzie Pega, Caitlyn Norton, Nicoletta DiNardo, Olivia Kopetchny, Hailee Kolvenbach. Third row: David Miller, Carly Rigby, Madison Wynn. Fourth row: John Marianacci, Gina Walsh, Dr. Jodi Loughlin, Chapter Counselor, Alison Anilosky, Lindsey Rowles.
