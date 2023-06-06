Click here to subscribe today or Login.
On May 26, 2023, members of Class 127 in the Practical Nursing Program at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center received their Practical Nursing diplomas.
The Commencement ceremony was held at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center Auditorium. The Practical Nursing Program is under the direction of Gail Holby.
Class officers are Heather Zegarski, President; Melissa Puscavage, Vice-President; Serena Walsh, Secretary; Bailey Aumick, Treasurer.
