Event celebrates vegan lifestyle

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary founder Indra Lahiri, PhD, a trailblazer in the farmed animal sanctuary field, will speak at Philadelphia VegFest today. Saturday, June 10.

In addition to establishing Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in 2005, Dr. Lahiri has 20 years of experience practicing organizational psychology. At Indraloka, Dr. Lahiri draws on her own background— professionally and personally—to spearhead programs that help people heal from the trauma of abuse and neglect.

“When people visit Indraloka and hear the stories of our beloved animals’ suffering before their rescue — we’re never graphic, but we do tell the truth — they learn something about themselves,” said Dr. Lahiri, who is a native of Bucks County.

“Perhaps they’ve suffered abuse or perhaps they’ve been an abuser. When they see the animals overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds and thriving, they start to believe that grace is possible for them too. The animals teach us that trauma is not the end of the story. It’s just the middle or, maybe, the beginning. We are more than our scars.”

Philadelphia VegFest, a celebration of life and the vegan lifestyle, promotes compassionate, sustainable, healthy living.

“Indraloka is helping set the standard not just for farm animal sanctuaries, but for healthful and compassionate living for everyone. We are thrilled to continue this mutually-supportive relationship with Indraloka Animal Sanctuary and look forward to what may come in the future,” VegFest organizer Richard Rogers said.

Set on 100 acres of verdant pastures rimmed by Northeast Pennsylvania’s Endless Mountains, Indraloka is home to nearly 200 farmed animals of all species. The sanctuary focuses on rescuing animals from the most desperate circumstances, animals that were discarded at live markets, left unattended on abandoned farms, rescued by humane police from extreme abuse.

Indraloka offers year-round programs, including meditative walks and meditation classes, art and music courses, summer camps for children of all ages, healthy (and delicious) food preparation,

Reiki healing sessions, and dozens of other events. Each November, the sanctuary celebrates ThanksLiving, a spectacular feast that honors the Indraloka’s many birds.