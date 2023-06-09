MVPs, Most Improved, recipients of Coaches Awards are named

🔊 Listen to this

MMI Preparatory School in Freeland recently held its Annual Award Ceremonies to honor upper school and middle school student athletes and their achievements during the 2022-2023 school year.

MMI Head of School Theresa Long opened the program with welcoming remarks and MMI’s Athletic Director, Joseph Flanagan, along with coaches, recognized the award winners. During the ceremony, athletes received awards in the MVP, Most Improved, and Coach’s Award categories.

The upper school Most Valuable Players, Most Improved Players, and Coaches’ Award recipients are as follows:

Basketball: MVPs – Caden Pease, Ryan Clymer-Sones, and Brendon Brobst

Girls Basketball: MVP – Bria Kringe; Most Improved – Yeleiny Paniagua; Coaches’ Award – Georgia Washko.

Baseball: MVP – Joshua Witner; Most Improved – Andrew Burns; Coaches’ Award – Ty McDermott.

Cheerleading: MVP – Kate Malay; Most Improved – Nora Herseim; Coaches’ Award – Ashley Bonifacio Osoria.

Boys Cross Country: Most Valuable Runner – Alex Neyhart.

Girls Cross Country: Most Valuable Runner – Mary Kate Kupsky; Most Improved Runner – Diane Kim; Coaches’ Award – Erica Kline.

Golf: MVP – Kade Lutz; Coaches’ Award – Ty McDermott and John Schwear.

Soccer: MVP – Caden Pease; Most Improved – Nicholas Pantages; Coaches’ Award – Reed Floryshak.

Softball: MVPs – Cassidy McDermott and Erica Schwear.

Boys Swimming: Outstanding Performance and MVP in Boys Swimming – Eric “Woobie” Kupsky

Girls Swimming: Outstanding Performance and Coches’ Award in Girls Swimming – Mary Kate Kupsky;

Girls Tennis: MVP – Kendall Orozco; Most Improved – Ava Genetti; Coaches’ Award – Brenna Eckhart.

Boys Tennis: MVP – Xavier Bleiler; Reed Floryshak; Coaches’ Award – Nathan Sissick.

Volleyball: MVP – Alessandra Marciante; Most Improved – Emily Borchick; Coaches’ Award – Cassidy McDermott.

The middle school Most Valuable Players, Most Improved Players, and Coaches’ Award recipients were:

Soccer: MVP – Ricky Paredes; Most Improved – Haden Stash; Coaches’ Award – Ruby Myers.

Boys Basketball: MVP – Ricky Paredes; Most Improved – Zach Jordan; Coaches’ Award – Ian Composto.

Girls Basketball: MVP – Anna Drobnock; Most Improved – Savannah Romero; Coaches’ Award – Olivia Moore.

Baseball: MVP – Ben Drobnock; Most Improved – Anthony Arias-Tejeda; Coaches’ Award – Jared Santana.

Softball: MVP – Mia Jones.