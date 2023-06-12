🔊 Listen to this

My wife Mary and I had a real treat this weekend. We went to visit our daughter Kate, her husband Andy and, as anyone who knows us will confirm, the real reason we go … our granddaughters Rowan, 7 and Eve, 5.

Not only did we get to see the new “Little Mermaid” movie with them, but on Saturday morning I went with Kate and the girls to the Winnetka, Ill., Farmers Market. Both the film and the market were outstanding!

At the Farmers Market I got to see Kate’s terrific parenting in action. She and the girls have invented the “Farmers Market Challenge.” The girls get a reusable shopping bag, a twenty-dollar bill, and need to negotiate with each other to choose and buy one vegetable, one fruit and one “treat” for the week ahead. They take one full pass through the stalls, looking and planning, then sit in a quiet corner, talk it through and then go to it with Kate observing from far enough behind them, that they feel empowered.

This week’s booty included sugar snap peas, beautiful blueberries, and a chocolate-raspberry “muffin top” that never made it out of the picnic area next to the market … and they had change to share!

If they haven’t already popped up, we should start to see area farmers markets open for their season within the next several weeks here in our area.

This signals perhaps the best time of year in our region to keep our vegetable crispers and fruit bowls full of a variety of produce that can keep our meals exciting and our bodies – especially our hearts – healthy.

The Mediterranean diet has proven to be the best-known diet for our cardiovascular health, and while it includes fish and lean meats, whole grains and healthy fats like olive oil, it is richest in plant-proteins, fruits and vegetables. Piling our plates high with a colorful array of fresh produce is the best way to keep our bodies nourished, our bellies satisfied and our arteries clear.

When we have several markets where we can buy fruits and vegetables that are grown close to home and can be purchased fresh from the farm at a reasonable price, we can fill our baskets with a bounty that’s delicious and a big help in maintaining our wellness.

It’s also nice to support local and regional farms by giving them our business when possible. The best part is, we get to choose from an evolving selection of produce as we go from late spring through summer and into fall.

We’ll see tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, garlic and sweet corn. Pints of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries will be stocked in rows. Beets, radishes, greens and beans will give us plenty of colorful options. As we get toward the end of summer, we’ll get local apples and pears, and as we get into cooler weather, we’ll have broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, squash and zucchini to choose from.

This short list is just a sampling of the harvested delights that will be available in coming months. And because they’re picked from the vine or plucked from the ground within minutes to hours from our home and delivered to the market without being refrigerated, they tend to last longer once we get them home.

Understandably, shopping at farmers’ markets may not be feasible for everyone. Maybe you live a bit too far from your closest market to fit it into your schedule. Maybe you don’t have your own transportation and public routes just don’t take you close enough to a market to get there on foot.

The important thing is that you get your daily dose of fruits and vegetables. Get to your local grocery store and shop the perimeter, which is where fresh foods, including produce, are stocked. If you’re making a specific recipe, and you can’t find the veggie you’re looking for in the produce aisle, check the frozen section. Frozen vegetables are often preserved shortly after being harvested and can be healthy if they have no added salt.

So, take advantage of our local farmers markets if you have the chance. Keep your counter, pantry and fridge full of the freshest produce you can. But no matter where you get your fruits and vegetables, make sure they make up the largest portion of you plate at every meal.

If you ask nicely, Rowan and Eve might make some suggestions for YOUR week’s selections.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].