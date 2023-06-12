Presenter Gwen Buchanan completed Appalachian Trail

🔊 Listen to this

Last summer at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock, local resident Gwen Buchanan shared her story of thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail. On Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m., Gwen will be back with a free program Hiking 101, during which she will share the fundamentals of hiking and backpacking for beginners.

“In this crazy world, hiking is one of the best ways to escape for an hour, a day, a weekend, or a whole summer!” Gwen said. “Many people are intimidated by stepping off the concrete into the woods. Sure, there is the internet and YouTube videos, but that’s overwhelming. Whether you have never gone hiking, or love to hike but want to try backpacking, this presentation will help answer your questions.”

During this hour-long program, Gwen, 53, a native of Mehoopany and graduate of Tunkhannock High School, will share information about basic safety, equipment, and knowledge you need to get out there and enjoy the world of hiking.

Along with her husband, dog, and two cats, she lives in the log cabin her parents built. Having always loved the outdoors, she started running, hiking, and backpacking in her early teens. It was then that she began dreaming of thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Gwen has been a physical therapist for 29 years and also has a love for the stage. She takes tap dance classes and occasionally has small roles in community theater. She even made a television appearance on an episode of “Forensic Files.” She has been involved in two serious accidents resulting in multiple traumas and lengthy recoveries.

“More recently, I had both hips replaced — the first in 2017, the second in December of 2020,” Gwen said. “The human body is resilient, however and in 2021, I made my dream of hiking the Appalachian Trail a reality.”

For more information or to get your free tickets to Gwen’s presentation Hiking 101 at the Dietrich, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3. Tickets will also be available at the door. This presentation is sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation.