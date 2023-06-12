10th annual event set for July 4

🔊 Listen to this

For the 10th consecutive year, Jaya Yoga, Clarks Summit, and The Marketplace at Steamtown will once again host “Yoga on the Roof.” This unique event will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4th, on the roof of the Marketplace at Steamtown, and will benefit the outreach efforts of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, including Music in our Schools, Meet the Maestra, Young People’s Concert, the Student Mentoring Program, and musical performances in senior living centers and libraries.

At 9 a.m. a short meditation will be led by Lisa Rigau followed by an all-level practice lead by Jaya Yoga owner, Hilary Steinberg, and instructor Janelle Tench. The practice will be enhanced by live music performed by the NEPA Philharmonic’s Leah Valenches, Juliet Valenches, and Peter Brubaker. Treats will be provided by Maximum Zen Café owner and chef, Donna Vannan.

Your $15 registration fee will be donated to the NEPA Philharmonic’s education and outreach programs. Pre-registration is encouraged at www.NEPAphil.org and will be available until Friday, June 30. Walk-ins are welcome. For additional information about Yoga on the Roof, please contact [email protected].

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic is a registered 501c3 fully-professional symphony orchestra led by Music Director and Conductor, Mélisse Brunet, performing in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. For additional information about the NEPA Philharmonic, sponsorship opportunities, and concerts, please call 570-270-4444.