International Student Exchange area representative Bonnie Witkosky, at right, poses with two exchange students for whom she arranged stays with families in the Crestwood School District: Clara Garcia from Spain and Albane Carre from France.

So, how long does Clara Garcia expect to remain friends with the family that hosted her this year?

“Forever!” the 16-year-old exchange student from Spain said.

The International Student Exchange (ISE), which arranged her stay in the United States, would be pleased to hear her say that.

“Creating lifelong friendships” is a benefit of welcoming a student into your home, the Bay Shore, N.Y.,-based non-profit explains, along with “experiencing a new culture … enriching your community and making a positive impact locally and globally.”

You can also have the satisfaction of introducing a foreign student to life in America, and watching them enjoy new experiences.

“Garlic bread … and maple syrup,” 16-year-old Albane Carre, who is from France, said with a laugh, mentioning the foods she especially enjoyed — not necessarily during the same meal — while staying with the Cyphert family of Nuangola.

Albane’s host mother, Marza Cyphert, said she’d been intrigued by the idea of hosting ever since she met an exchange student years ago.

“I’m the one who brought the idea home,” she said.

Her family, which includes husband Jason and daughters Lila, 9; Sophia, 15, and Isabella, 16, agreed to welcome a student into their home and have her attend Crestwood High School.

“Our only stipulation was that we wanted a female student,” Marza said, noting another girl would easily fit into a family of sisters.

“You get really close,” Isabella Syphert said.

Fifteen-year-old Sophia Syphert thinks so highly of her family’s experience, she said she’d like to apply to be an exchange student herself — perhaps to England or Ireland.

Bonnie Witkosky, a representative of International Student Exchange, said she has 700 students on a waiting list, and she’s eager to find host families for them.

Just ask yourself these questions, she urged, pointing to a list from International Student Exchange:

“Do you have a welcoming attitude? A desire to make a positive impact in a child’s life? The wish to exchange cultures? And room for another household member?”

If you answered in the affirmative, “you are the perfect candidate,” she said, noting that families with or without children, empty nesters and single individuals are eligible to host. The exchange students, all of whom speak English fluently, are 15 to 18 years old and hail from more than 40 countries.

You’re not expected to treat them as guests but as family members who “respect family rules, help with chores and participate in family gatherings and activities.”

The program can last for 5, 10 or 12 months. For more information, Witkosky welcomes potential host families to contact her at 570-417-3418 or [email protected]/. Information also is available at lakeforest.iseusa.org/.

