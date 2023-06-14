🔊 Listen to this

The ingredients for Polynesian shrimp salad, from the cookbook “Taste of Home Contest Winning Annual Recipes 2010.” A sure way to make it an award loser is to do what I did the first time: Use outdated mayo without tasting it, throw out whole batch. This second attempt came out tasty, refreshing and fairly well received by the Times Leader Taste Testers.

I’m concerned enough about using bad mayonnaise that I usually buy a fresh jar unless I know the stuff in the fridge is very new (i.e., I remember buying it). For some reason I didn’t do that the first time I tried making this. I opened the jar, thought it looked and smelled fine, and mixed it into the dressing, then mixed dressing into everything else.

For want of properly tasting the mayo and checking the “best buy” date, I ended up tossing a pound of shrimp and all the other ingredients in the garbage.

Undaunted, I tried the next morning with a fresh jar of mayo. MT & I liked it plenty, but this is a test kitchen product I opted to take into the newsroom. Despite many test tasters voicing concerns about one or another ingredient, the response was favorable.

“I’m not a pasta salad person,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said after initially declining to sample, “But I’m really liking these flavors. It’s very cool. I could see this at a cookout.”

Definitely a good cookout side, I agreed, as long as you keep it chilled. There is that mayo in there, and I can testify first hand what happens if you let it go bad.

“I love shrimp,”reporter Margaret Roarty, adding she was unsure about having fruit in a shrimp-based salad. “But I think it worked.”

Editor Roger DuPuis, on the other hand, has previously noted his distaste of shrimp — so it’s a good thing I don’t bring all my TL Test Kitchen creations into the newsroom for comments. My spread sheet says I’ve made at least 13 recipes with shrimp. That would be nearly 8% of the 168 recipes I’ve cooked for this series since March of 2020. The only one I’m sure he tasted was the easy coconut shrimp from January, 2022.

Yet Roger did give this salad a try, and a thumb up.

“I liked it a great deal, even though I’m not a fan of shrimp,” he said. “It brought me back to nursery school,” he added with a laugh. “We were always having pineapple juice there. I think this could be a dessert, if you added marshmallows.”

Bill O’Boyle initially thought it was a sweet after-dinner dish. “You should never put shrimp in a dessert.” MT told him its not a dessert. “I would not go near the shrimp,” he said. “Outside of that it was delightful.”

Reporter Hannah Simerson had a similarly conflicting reaction.

“There’s so much going on. I don’t know if I like it or not,” she said. “I’m not a huge fan of mixing sweet and savory. I guess I like it overall, I”m just not a fan of the pineapple.”

Aside from the caveat of checking the freshness of the mayo (and for that matter, the sour cream), a few tips.

I opted to buy uncooked frozen shrimp and boil it for a few minutes. You can speed up the process a good bit by buying shrimp already cooked, but I find the flavor and texture a little more appealing if you cook it yourself. I went very light on the curry powder (personal taste) but put extra red pepper in for color, including some on top after tossing with the dressing.

If you know you are serving to people who don’t like shrimp, or pineapple, or pasta in the mix, you can certainly omit the offending ingredient — or use a substitute, like chicken instead of shrimp — and still have a tasty dish.

And I’d suggest sticking closely to the “2 cups” of pasta. I made a bit more just through lazy measurement, and while there was nothing left to bring home from the TL taste testing, MT and I both noted the bowl ran out of shrimp near the end, but still had bow ties.

Dobru chut!

Polynesian Shrimp Salad (Taste of Home Contest Winning Annual Recipes 2010, Elaine Carncross, Hilo, Hawaii)

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks

2 teaspoons cornstarch

½ to 1 teaspoon curry powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

⅓ cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup sour cream

1 pound cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 cups cooked medium pasta shells

1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained.

¼ cup chopped sweet red pepper

Drain the pineapple, reserving 3/4 cup juice, set pineapple aside.

In a small sauce pan, combine pineapple juice, cornstarch, curry powder, salt and pepper, stirring or whisking until smooth. Bring to a boil. Cook ans stir for 1 minute or until thickened. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. Stir in the mayonnaise and sour cream.

In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, pasta, water chestnuts, red pepper and pineapple. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

