A tryst, a slap on the wrist, and improbable situations keep Lipman’s latest light and hilarious

Elinor Lipman, known for her witty and engaging storytelling, once again captivates readers with her latest novel, “Ms. Demeanor.” Filled with humor, heart, and a delightful cast of characters, this book is a charming, yet modern exploration of love, self-discovery, and the importance of staying true to oneself. I found myself chuckling throughout the read.

The story revolves around Jane Morgan, an almost 40-year-old woman, established partner in a law firm, who finds herself arrested for indecent exposure after a late-night tryst with a coworker on her building rooftop. A nosy neighbor happened to be spying and taking video. Jane is “sentenced” to home confinement for six months and her law license suspended during that time as well. Her partner in “crime” so to speak gets a slap on the wrist and is back at work. If you can get through some of the “farfetched” side of things here, the story is a good one. Guess what? It gets a little more out there when Jane finds out there is a young, single gentleman in the same apartment building that is on house arrest as well.

Other characters that come into the mix are Jackleen, Jane’s twin sister, a successful dermatologist, who helps finance Jane during her home confinement. Jackleen encouraged Jane to spend her time cooking, developing TikTok videos and making meals for the Perry, the other tenant on house arrest. A mystery unfurls for a bit when there is a neighboring murder.

Lipman’s writing style is as witty and sharp as ever. Her clever dialogue and humorous observations keep the pages turning, evoking genuine laughter and smiles. The banter between characters is a true highlight, reflecting the author’s keen ear for natural and entertaining conversation.

While the novel primarily focuses on Jane’s journey, Lipman also weaves in subplots and secondary characters that add depth and dimension to the overall story. The supporting cast is fleshed out with their own quirks, desires, and insecurities, making them relatable and fully realized. From Jane’s steadfast best friend to her eccentric aunt, each character brings a unique perspective to the narrative, enhancing the overall reading experience.

However, there are moments when the pacing of the story slows down, and certain plot threads feel less developed than others. Some readers may find themselves wishing for further exploration of certain relationships or additional depth in certain subplots. Nevertheless, Lipman’s ability to capture the essence of her characters and infuse her story with genuine warmth compensates for any minor shortcomings.

“Ms. Demeanor” is just overall fun and great for a day at the beach or lake. Although some of it is farfetched and underdeveloped, we can all relate a bit due to the COVID shutdown and being at home a lot more often. Six months seemed to fly by for Jane, however … not so much for us at the time!

***

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her mother, Jacquie O’Neil, contribute to this column.