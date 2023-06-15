TL test cook makes a savory cheese soup, with al dente veggies

When Mark and I had dinner at Ollie’s Restaurant in Edwardsville last week, he was intrigued by the Duchess Cheese Soup I’d ordered and tried a few spoonfuls of the creamy concoction.

“You’ve never had it before?” I said. “My friend Sue introduced me to it years ago, and every time I have it I remember how we used to meet here once a week. It’s good, isn’t it?”

Of course, Mark agreed it’s good. And if you search online you can find more extravagant compliments from diners who have described it as “excellent,” “my absolute favorite soup I’ve ever had,” “LOVE LOVE LOVE” and “THE best soup on Planet Earth.”

Before Mark and I had finished the soup we were sharing, we knew one of us was bound to make a version of Duchess Cheese in the Times Leader test kitchen, and we found a recipe we both liked at tomahawkleader.com, which is the website of a Wisconsin newspaper.

This week I whipped up a batch and served it to my sister and her husband and teen-age daughter, who happened to be visiting our mom.

“Nice crunch to the carrots,” my brother-in-law Tom said, prompting me to admit I should have let the vegetables, which included celery and onions, saute longer before I added the broth.

“You’re supposed to saute them until they’re tender,” I said. “I stabbed them with a fork and I thought they were tender.”

This would be the point where Mark mentioned how I “often under-cook vegetables.”

“But the crunch makes it,” my niece Mia said loyally. “I like the crunch.”

“This is a winter soup,” Mia continued. “It should be snowing outside and we could be gathered around a fire. It’s comfort food.”

I know what she means, but I think it’s perfectly fine to serve a creamy soup in the summer. Especially on a cooler, damp day.

“The broth has a nice … I don’t want to say tang to it because that sounds as if it’s spoiled,” said my sister, Elizabeth, who might have been noticing the bite of the sharp cheddar I’d used.

“Maybe Gruyére,” Tom said, suggesting a cheese I could use next time.

“I will need the recipe,” Mia said.

OK, dear niece, here it is. And keep in mind this is almost certainly not the recipe a local restaurant made famous. This version is credited to “Chef Andy” at tomahawkleader.com and if your Tante had only cooked the vegetables longer, your parents and Uncle Mark would have been happier.

Duchess Soup

In a stock pot over medium-high heat, add:

6 cups chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

While the stock/cream come to a low boil, in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add:

3 tablespoons butter

Add to the pan:

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery

Cook until vegetables are tender, then add to the pan:

3 tablespoons flour

Stir the flour into the vegetables and butter until a paste is formed.

Continue to cook for three minutes to cook out the raw flour taste.

As the stock/cream comes to a boil, carefully add the vegetables and flour mixture to the stock and whisk until all the flour is mixed in.

Turn the heat to low, then add to the stock pot while constantly whisking:

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Continue to whisk the soup until the cheese is completely melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper