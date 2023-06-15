🔊 Listen to this

King’s College has announced that Cassandra I. Coleman ’10, of Pittston, executive director of America250PA, and Frank J. Mattei ’84, of Malvern, managing partner of KPMG Philadelphia, have been elected to its board of directors for three-year terms starting in October 2023.

“I am thrilled by the election of Cassandra Colemen and Frank Mattei to the board of directors of King’s College, and grateful for their acceptance,” said King’s College president the Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D. “When two stellar and successful alumni from diverse fields and expertise both agree to support their alma mater in this way you can be certain that King’s transformed their lives and that they want to be part of our great mission to transforms the lives of others.”

“Cassandra and Frank bring a lifetime of professional and financial expertise that will be essential to helping us guide the institution for the next several years,” said Thomas R. Smith, chair of the King’s College board of directors. “It’s a tremendous advantage for King’s College to be able call upon such talented individuals who are eager to serve a new generation of students with their leadership, unique insights, and unwavering commitment to our mission.”

Coleman has served as executive director at America250PA since 2019. Prior to her role with America250PA, she served as an advisor to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Coleman also served as Mayor of Exeter Borough from 2008 through 2015 after she was appointed to fulfill her late grandfather’s term. She was then re-elected twice. During this time, Coleman was the youngest woman serving as a mayor in the country, a position she held while enrolled as a student at King’s College.

“I am so honored to be able to serve on the board of directors for King’s College,” said Coleman. “King’s College provided me with a foundation that has allowed me to apply its mission of teaching students not only how to make a living, but to live, to every aspect of my life, both professionally and personally. I am eager to join the dedicated administration and board of directors to further this mission.”

Mattei is the managing partner of KPMG’s Philadelphia hub and has more than 39 years of experience with KPMG. After starting his career in the firm’s audit practice, he spent the last 35 years concentrating on performance improvement initiatives at both public and closely held multinational corporations, including corporate restructuring, tax planning, supply chain planning, and mergers and acquisitions consulting services. Mattei also worked extensively over the past 12 years with KPMG’s advisory practice leading several large reorganization engagements at Fortune 500 companies.

Mattei is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania State Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He served on the King’s Business Advisory Council since 2009 and was a member of the 2015 and 2018 Lackenmier Award Committees.

“I am thrilled to join such a distinguished board at King’s College and will be forever grateful not only for the education I received at King’s, but also the life-long support of the King’s College family over the years,” said Mattei.