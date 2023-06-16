🔊 Listen to this

I’ve got a photo that’s been mystifying me for decades as I try to do my genealogy.

It shows a large group of people in early-20th century dress arranged in front of what looks like a summer resort of some kind. I was told a long, long time ago that one of them is my mom’s stepmother.

Unfortunately, I can’t pick her out. She would have been younger than I remember, and I also have no idea where or what the building in this extra-large print was.

Oh, they look like they’ve been having a good time, but I have a very bad time whenever I look at it and wonder why no one thought to write or paste identifying material on the back of the picture. There it sits in a box, along with other family photos that bedevil me. Yes, it’s not the only one.

People snap photos with their phones at the drop of a hat today, and there is probably still an uptick on photography during the summer. So, this is a good time to make resolution to link your photos (at least the ones you want to keep) with a line or two identifying the people, the place and the date.

Does it matter if you use the old-line photo album or computer storage (or even a pasteboard box)? Not really in my estimation. Use a program. Invent a storage system. Use anything. But compose ID material and link it to those photos somehow, even if it’s just a few words taped on the back. Family members generations hence will thank you for helping them.

Actually, you’ll help yourself as well. Memories do fade. “Let’s see – was that wedding in ’97 or ’98? Wait a minute: was it actually a wedding or an anniversary party? Maybe graduation?” If you can’t remember, how will someone a half century down the line perform that feat?

Don’t give up. There is guidance available. “Family Tree Magazine” has run helpful articles on trying to dope out dates and names from old family photos. In fact, that magazine has a regular department called “Photo Detective,” which offers tips based on history and other clues and examines family photos sent in by readers.

There are also free videos online – lots of them, in fact. A series of relatively brief and concise videos by Lisa Lisson examines the problems of photo identification and storage from a variety of angles.

In one of them (just 13 minutes long), she offers six ways to get into a photo and extract potentially valuable information from it. Clothing fashions, for instance, can offer clues to whether it was taken in the 19-oughts or the 19-teens.

Additional videos by Lisson and others delve into a range of photo-related topics that include organizing, digitizing, naming of files and preserving old pictures. Taken together, they are pretty much a course in incorporating family photos into your genealogy in an organized way.

If that looks like a lot of work, it is. But, as with any other hobby or avocation, the effort you put into your genealogy has plenty to do with the results you get.

News Notes: Congratulations to the Kingston Historical Society for its recent 10-year retrospective exhibit. Among its many projects have been a re-creation of the town’s World War II honor roll and the recent “50 Notable Kingstonians.” Ongoing projects include the Hometown Heroes banners and the historic photo calendars.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].