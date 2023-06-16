TREC Awards highlight teacher effectiveness

Wilkes University recognized 10 faculty and staff members at the 2023 Teacher Recognition and Effectiveness Committee (TREC) Awards Ceremony. The recipients of this year’s awards are:

Andrew Miller, 2023 Carpenter Award Recipient

Andrew Miller, associate professor of political science, received the Carpenter Award for Teaching. The award, considered Wilkes’ highest honor for teaching, recognizes an outstanding member of the faculty and includes a $1,000 award and plaque. The awardee is nominated by their colleagues and must have been a full-time employee for at least three years. See the corresponding release and photo of this year’s recipient of the Carpenter Award.

Kenneth Klemow, 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Kenneth Klemow, professor of biology, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, new in 2023. This is a special award that recognizes a longtime member of the Wilkes community who has made a positive impact on their colleagues and students during their career at Wilkes. Klemow will retire from Wilkes in May 2023 after 41 years of service. See the corresponding release and photo of the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additional awards and honorees are:

Julia Jacien, experiential program coordinator in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, received the Academic Support Award. This award is given to a member of the Wilkes staff who facilitates classroom or experiential initiatives and learning among students.

HyeRyeon Lee, assistant professor in the Sidhu School of Business, received the Multiculturalism Award. The award goes to a faculty member who demonstrates leadership in the advancement of multiculturalism ideals in the classroom.

Benjamin Toll, assistant professor of political science, received the Innovative and Nontraditional Teaching Award. Students nominate faculty for the award that recognizes a teacher who successfully incorporates innovative or nontraditional strategies into at least one class.

Steven Kheloussi, adjunct faculty member in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, was awarded the Adjunct Faculty Award. The award goes to an adjunct faculty instructor who demonstrates excellence in teaching through innovative practices and forming relationships with students.

Ghazaleh Taherzadeh, assistant professor of math, physics and computer science, received the Outstanding New Faculty Award. The award recognizes a full-time, non-visiting faculty member in their second or third year of full-time teaching at Wilkes who demonstrates excellence in teaching, advising and service. The awardee is nominated by his or her department chair.

Jin Joy Mao, associate professor in the EdD program, received the Scholarship Award. This is awarded to a faculty member who demonstrates commendable success in the area of research and scholarly activity that influences Wilkes University and its students.

Jennifer McLaughlin, assistant director of the Honors program, received the Outstanding Advisor Award, given annually to recognize a faculty member who inspires and provides mentorship to students.

Andreea Maierean, associate professor of political science, won the Alumni Mentoring Award. The alumni mentoring award is given annually to a faculty member who demonstrates excellence in maintaining Wilkes’ mentoring culture with University alumni. The winner is selected through nominations made by Wilkes’ alumni.