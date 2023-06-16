🔊 Listen to this

Andrew P. Miller, associate professor of political science at Wilkes University, has received the Carpenter Award for Teaching. The award, considered Wilkes’ highest honor for teaching, recognizes an outstanding member of the faculty and includes a $1,000 award and a plaque. The awardee is nominated by their colleagues.

Miller joined Wilkes in 2005. He teaches courses in comparative politics and international relations and specializes in the politics of Latin America with a focus on development issues in Central America.

In a nomination letter submitted by Jeff Stratford, professor of biology, Miller was recognized for creating an energetic, engaging and inclusive teaching environment. Stratford writes that Miller brings, “that certain energy which makes these and other courses successful. Here I define success as … producing students that are excited about learning and students that are critical thinkers … Andy does not present from a lectern but walks among the students and is completely immersed … I almost see a coach getting his players excited.”

Miller’s research interests focus on economic development in Latin America, specifically the politics of the coffee industry and the economic development potential of tourism. He is the author of three books on development issues in Central America with a fourth set to publish in summer 2023. He and Stratford lead students on a cross-disciplinary academic and research trip to Costa Rica where they complete various community service projects, work with local stakeholders in the coffee and ecotourism industry and learn about local wildlife including, birds, monkey and armadillo.

In addition to his teaching duties, Miller serves as the Faculty Athletics Representative to the NCAA and is the faculty mentor for the Wilkes wrestling team. He has won various awards during his tenure at Wilkes, including Outstanding Advisor in 2020, the Interdisciplinary Teaching award in 2020 and the Innovative and Nontraditional Teaching Award in 2018. He was recognized for his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in 2023 and 2012.

Miller received his PhD in 2004 from Purdue University in political science with specializations in comparative politics, international relations, political economy and Latin American history. His dissertation focused on military disengagement and democratic consolidation in post-military regimes with a focus on El Salvador.

He has authored and co-authored a variety of peer-reviewed research articles and book chapters and has presented papers at numerous conferences.