Concert set for June 22 at The Railyard

When drummer Steve Smith and his jazz/rock fusion band Vital Information perform at The Railyard in Scranton on Thursday you can expect to hear some arrangements from “Time Flies.”

The name of their latest album reflects the fact that the band, which Smith formed in 1983 — after he’d already begun playing with the American rock band Journey and with French jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty — celebrates its 40th anniversary this summer.

But those two words also speak to how temporary every moment is, and hint that maybe fans should attend a live concert while they still have the chance.

“I’m a big advocate of going to see live music, because it’s an experience unlike anything else,” Smith said last week in a telephone interview. “It’s much more powerful than watching a video on youtube or looking at a picture in a book … The musicians cue off the audience so they (audience members) will be a part of it. It’s a shared experience. It’s transcendent.”

“I’ll be 69 on my next birthday,” he said, explaining he expects to tour less in the future.

Steve Smith & Vital Information just completed a West Coast tour, with many sold-out venues, “which was very exciting.” Scranton is an early stop on a 2 1/2-week East Coast tour, and if you attend, you’ll be treated to the music of the legendary drummer and his band mates Manuel Valera on keyboards and Janek Gwizdala on bass.

“I call them young virtuosos,” Smith said.

Does he consider himself a virtuoso, too?

“I do, and I say that with humbleness and humility. I work very hard at keeping my chops at a high level,” said Smith, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and was voted No. 1 All-Around Drummer five years in a row by readers of Modern Drummer magazine.

When Steve Smith & Vital Information performs, the lead musician said, they like to present a “mix of original compositions and new arrangements of some jazz standards, namely ‘Darn That Dream,’ ‘Un Poco Loco’ and also ‘Tempus Fugue-it,’ which is (a play on) Latin for ‘Time Flies’.”

“One of the aspects I enjoy about playing jazz is it’s very rare for a jazz musician to have big hits,” Smith said. “So there’s no expectation for you to play certain hits every night. People just come to hear the music and have a transcendent experience.”

In an appearance co-sponsored by the Scranton Jazz Festival, Steve Smith & Vital Information will perform at The Railyard bar & restaurant, 119 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday June 22. Doors open at 5 p.m. For ticket information call 507-880-7650 or see therailyardscranton.com,