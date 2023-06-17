🔊 Listen to this

Several encounters are summarized in this composite, and may remind you of someone you know:

At a gathering of high-achieving professionals I met a college grad. From my vantage point, he had consumed enough libation for his anxiety to become unfiltered. Now in his thirties, he is living at home with senior parents and younger siblings. It’s not an attractive look for dating, he admits, and knows it narrows his options for a serious relationship.

Except for a relatively short break from his family after graduating college, when he moved across country to be with a friend, not much has changed for him. He is about as unsure of his future prospects as when he was in junior high school.

Though he has been taking classes directed at non-profits, the skill set he is developing only offers a narrow set of applications. If he stays with it, and guts out the rest of the program, a paltry salary by most standards awaits him.

He is employed part time, that he says is “just for now” even though more than one full-time position, through family connections, dangles in front of him. If given an open checkbook, whereby he could do anything, his response was, “I still do not know what kind of work I want to do.”

What he does want is a job “that he likes.”

Sound familiar? Those sentiments are in the air as thick as pollen, and as irritating to hear for some older generations. Are you parenting someone or know someone who has presented you with this pickle? Read on.

You may be wondering why it may seem so challenging for many younger adults to sort out employment and happily settle into a career. If you, and others closer to you in age, were able to hop on that work train early in life and ride its track with enthusiasm, regardless of financial success, why can’t they figure it out and get on with it?

For many mature seniors now in their golden years of retirement, work was always seen as primarily a means of fundamental survival. Unless being gifted with essentially a monarchical status, the majority of those who are now collecting pensions and social security, simply accepted the fact that they had to get a job.

For one thing, at the turn of the twentieth century there weren’t many established social safety nets beyond churches and within some ethnic communities. Welfare and government agencies that provided help to the poor began in 1935. Food assistance programs came years later. So, this meant for the vast swath of citizens, working to pay one’s way came way sooner than what many would consider appropriate. Thus, the welcome evolution of child labor laws and mandatory public education, which has helped to minimize, but not eliminate, abuse to the youth.

A growing percentage of young adults are less highly motivated or driven to jump on just any ole trajectory of employment. There is even an expanding constituency of voting age teens who are disinterested in getting their driver’s permit. Some of these youth rely on their transportation needs from

family or friends, some get help from government programs, and some opt for skateboards, public transportation and city scooters.

Instead of being part of the “lean in” workforce, these are the lean on.

Dramatic and disturbing changes in employment attitudes represent something other than financial need, stunted ambition or arrested development.

In part it has to do with not only the expectations we set for ourselves, but those expectations that are imposed upon us from others, including government. But I think in large part this alteration to what were generally accepted cultural norms about gainful employment is about the explosive fixation on self-indulgence, and an unhealthy narcissistic absorption.

These attitudes are a sharp contrast to, and a violation of, the work ethics that energized many seniors. Set aside the expansion of sexual and gender identity or preferences, the insertion of pronouns, pot, and a widening spectrum of political parties. What we are seeing is another generational schism, and it is happening without an anti-war march or sit-in.

What is bothersome about this widening gap over jobs is that it is tapping into almost everyone’s pocket books, but primarily into those folks’ wallets who have long been employed.

Conversations with misguided youths remind me of my relationship with skiing. When I was in my thirties and interested in skiing, the conditions had to be “just so”. The sky had to be an enchanting cerulean blue, the snow champagne powder, the wind a negligible breeze if any, the temps where I did not have to be multi layered, the runs not too steep, not too crowded. You get the idea. Everything, I mean everything, had to be perfect in order for me to “like” skiing that day.

The difference between that attitude and the young person’s desire for a job that they “like”, is that my skiing wasn’t about making an income or earning my keep. Yet, this is how I have come to understand many people of various ages, those who just don’t want to get on with optimizing their agency.

They appear to conflate different metrics for determining ultimate fulfillment; Their attraction to any passion, activity or hobby that they may enjoy for pleasure, self-enhancement or relaxation, must be fused with any consideration of gainful employment. If not, they’ll opt to sit it out. And usually on a parent’s sofa, or that of someone who is complicit in the enabling, or coddling, behavior.

Some can be indignant about this. “Real” work, for them, can be delayed indefinitely, or at least long enough until they happen upon their ideal run. “Hard” work is considered optional, and unreasonable.

Part of this reluctance to take just any work has a direct correlation with placing too many conditions on what to them is an acceptable job. These may include, but are not limited to: how far the commute is, whether they are required to make an actual appearance at an office, or if they must wear “that” costume or follow a limiting dress code that cramps their individual expression. Ixnay on the military.

The parameters which a particular job is evaluated now go well beyond whether or not there is sick paid leave or pet bereavement time off, or a decent health insurance with a low co-pay and that covers fertility treatments. Since many young workers are choosing never to become parents, those employment package benefits just won’t lure a certain subset of worker.

The terms of whether or not an employment offer is attractive have become so narrow it is nearly impossible to determine just what exactly is the “main wrong” aspect with any job.

It is unfortunate that those who are unemployed or choose to be minimally employed have not yet realized that sometimes what is judged to be a lousy job or job offer, including work often thought as being “beneath” someone, is actually the way to get an education that is priceless and liberating.

One provocative question to pose to them: Why are you so uncurious about acquiring these personal freedoms and exploring your awesome potential?

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com.