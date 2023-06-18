🔊 Listen to this

I’m filled with all sorts of thanks this weekend.

Fresh off my birthday weekend last week, I’m feeling grateful and thankful to have so many amazing people in my life — some of whom I’m super close to, and others with whom I’ve worked with, gone to school with, or crossed paths with in some other way.

For my birthday, I made reservations at the fabulous MVD Restaurant and Bar on Parrish Street in Wilkes-Barre for Sunday brunch. The menu is outstanding, with brunch options (eggs benedict, blueberry waffles and the like) as well as the tapas options I know and love during dinner time (arancini, potato and bacon croquettes, mini chivito and more).

It’s worth mentioning the bartenders are always on point, making delectable drinks for whatever occasion you’re celebrating.

While MVD was excellent, I also had something else on my mind: a little birthday fundraiser for Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

As I’ve written about, I’ve taken a break from imbibing in alcoholic beverages and am truly enjoying discovering different mocktails and simple substitutes when gallivanting about town.

Instead of friends buying me the normal birthday drink or shot, I encouraged them to donate to an online fundraiser where all the proceeds benefited JA and its mission of helping young people success in a global economy through career readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship activities.

I thought if I redirected the excitement to something substantial, I’d feel better about my birthday weekend, and more than $1,000 later, I certainly am.

The perfect way to celebrate was to give back to a cause that I care about. For me, that’s JA.

If you’re feeling indifferent about an upcoming occasion – a birthday, anniversary, etc. Why not encourage friends and family to give to a cause instead of get a gift that might not matter?

It’s easy to set up a fundraiser, whether you choose social media or another platform specific to fundraisers. The organizations, as long as registered as a 501c3 along with proper documentation and opted into fundraisers, can receive the money seamlessly just a few weeks after the event ends.

Our friends and family circles are filled with giving people, so why not spend your birthday promoting a cause, instead of yourself?

Just some food for thought after my recent experience.

I capped off the birthday festivities with a week in New York City, jokingly saying I “rooftop hopped” all over Midtown Manhattan. There’s something so enjoyable about dining rooftop overlooking the city skyline. While I work in town for work, I also used the time to reflect on my birthday and the different way in which I celebrated this year.

For anyone who contributed to my birthday fundraiser, thank you!

For anyone with a special event coming up, perhaps consider celebrating for a cause. In my opinion, that’s the best kind of celebration.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].