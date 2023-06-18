🔊 Listen to this

Introducing The Luzerne Foundation’s newest fund, the MamaBird Fund

The late Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “to make life a little better for those less fortunate than you. That’s what I think the meaning of life is. One lives not just for oneself but for one’s community.” Those words are what have inspired Melissa Obuch to find her greater purpose and start MamaBird, an organization providing the women and children of the Back Mountain with access to free diapers, feminine hygiene products and groceries.

Melissa, a seasoned trauma-critical care nurse with a background in international humanitarian aid work found the influx of families in the Back Mountain going without necessities alarming. This past July, while scrolling through a social media group, she found a post from a mother asking for assistance with groceries and diapers. Being a mother of two young children herself, Melissa was eager to help as she understood the difficulties of raising a family in a new post-pandemic world. The number of families seeking assistance was growing, and after helping a handful of families she decided to create an organization to provide these necessities for her community.

What started as a random act of kindness has flourished into a unique organization which operates on self-declared need and provides urgent access to these necessities. The turnaround time from application to receipt of goods is twenty-four to forty-eight hours. Based on their application, families are provided one box of diapers and wipes per child, one box of feminine hygiene products per woman/teen and a grocery bundle which provides nutrient-dense foods such as fresh produce, milk, eggs and whole grains which provides multiple meals.

Since their official launch in October, MamaBird has helped nearly two-hundred Back Mountain families and will be offering additional programs this summer to help feed children during summer break. Providing these essentials is Melissa’s way of investing in her community, because she truly believes that no mother should ever be unable to support their basic needs as well as their child’s.

Families residing in the Back Mountain in need of assistance can access our list of resources and more information regarding the programs offered at www.mama-bird.org.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to help make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™