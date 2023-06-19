🔊 Listen to this

Summer is here and it’s the time of year that so many of us will be outside enjoying all the delights of our region’s natural beauty. That means it is also time for my annual reminder about Lyme disease!

Plenty of recent reporting has noted the unfortunate link between Pennsylvania and Lyme disease, namely that, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, our state has led the nation in incidence of Lyme disease in 11 of the last 12 years.

There’s even a large study underway at the PA Tick Research Lab at East Stroudsburg University focused on determining things like where and during what kinds of activities ticks are most likely to attach and whether our humid climate conditions are promoting tick activity.

We’ll review a few tips to help prevent tick exposure, but it’s also important to be aware of symptoms of Lyme disease, especially since it’s possible to be bitten by a tick without ever noticing.

The symptom that is most commonly associated with Lyme disease is the distinctive bullseye rash that can form around the site of the bite. It is one of the earliest signs of infection, but only half of people with the disease remember a rash, and the rash may not look like a bullseye.

Since not everyone gets the hallmark rash, it’s important to look out for these other early symptoms of disease:

Flu-like illness

Joint pain and swelling

Headache

Bell’s palsy or facial nerve paralysis

Extreme fatigue

Inflammation of membranes around the brain and numbness and weakness of the muscles can also occur during early or late stages of disease. Even after identifying symptoms, Lyme disease can be difficult to diagnose, because it shares symptoms with multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and ALS.

Typically, your physician will have to determine the likelihood of your exposure to black-legged ticks – often called deer ticks in our neck of the woods – to rule out other diseases. You can help by sharing as much information as possible about your symptoms and activities.

Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics, which are effective when the disease is treated early. But for some, symptoms can linger for months, and your doctor can help you manage symptoms if they don’t subside with antibiotics.

Ultimately, prevention is our best weapon against Lyme disease, so try to follow these practices when you’re heading outdoors:

Wear long pants and sleeves

Use a chemical insect repellant with DEET, permethrin or picaridin

Check yourself, your children and your pets for ticks upon returning inside

Shower soon after spending time outdoors

When checking for ticks, it’s important to look over your whole body, including your scalp, between your toes and fingers and in your armpits – areas to which ticks tend to migrate.

If you find a tick on your body, remember that they are easy to remove before they have a chance to burrow into your skin. But if you find a tick that is attached, and you think it’s been attached for 24 hours or more, visit your doctor right away. They can help get the tick removed properly and discuss your risk of developing Lyme disease.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].