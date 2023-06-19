Competition open to Lackawanna, neighboring counties

The ninth Lackawanna County Open Tennis Tournament will be held at Scranton Tennis Club (STC) on July 6-9, featuring men’s and women’s singles and doubles in A and B Divisions.

The B Division events are open to players who have NTRP ratings of 3.0 or below. All matches will be scheduled, and singles players should plan on being available on Thursday and Friday evening and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Doubles matches will likely start on Friday. Please indicate on the application your earliest starting time for Thursday and Friday afternoon/evening. Doubles players should be available to play on Saturday and Sunday morning and afternoon.

Singles events will be limited to the first 32 players who sign up in each division. Doubles events will be limited to 16 entries.

All players must reside in Lackawanna County or in a county contiguous with Lackawanna County.

2022 champions included:

Men’s A Singles: Will Cohen

Men’s B Singles: Scott Gower

Men’s A Doubles: Steve Lehan & Phil Mercurio

Women’s A Singles: Alyssa Wigley

Women’s B Singles: Teyshree Patel

Women’s A Doubles: Carly Habeeb & Camilla Rinaldi

The entry fee for singles is $20 for STC members and $25 for non-members. For doubles it is $20/team for STC members and $30/team for non-members. The club will provide balls, awards for all finalists, and a luncheon for the players on Saturday, July 8.

The entry deadline is Monday, July 3 at 5 pm. Entry blanks are available on the club’s website or at the club. The entry fee must be paid before the entry deadline. Players may drop their entry form and check in the mailbox on the porch at the club or mail it to Scranton Tennis Club, P.O. Box 678, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Checks should be made out to Scranton Tennis Club.

If you have any questions, please contact STC Tennis Director John Weiss at 570-586-0434. The club is located at 1029 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit.

For information on membership, play opportunities, junior programs and events see ScrantonTennisClub.com or facebook.com/ScrantonTennisClub.com