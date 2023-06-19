🔊 Listen to this

The Waverly Community House Board of Trustees has named Michelle Hamilton as its new Executive Director. Michelle assumed her new role on June 12. Her goals are to provide organizational leadership, assure that human and financial resources are in place to fulfill the mission of the Waverly Community House, represent the organization with community stakeholders, and provide support to the Board of Trustees to promote healthy governance.

Hamilton’s background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for community- based nonprofits, will help to further advance the mission of the organization. “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle as our new Executive Director,” says Michael Poremba, President of The Comm’s Board of Directors. “She will bring experience in fund development, along with great communication skills, and fresh air to our organization. We feel very lucky to have found her and look forward to successful and invigorating leadership with her at the helm.”

“I am thrilled to join The Comm,” says Michelle Hamilton, “because it has a rich history of positively impacting the people in our community and beyond. I am eager to collaborate with a team of dedicated, passionate colleagues, and engage with the members of the Board of Trustees who are clearly committed to the success of the Waverly Community House.”

Hamilton currently servesas the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Prior she was the Executive Director for AHM Youth & Family Services in Hebron, Conn. Hamilton earned her bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies and Human Services from Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Connecticut. She has more than 25 years’ experience in strategic nonprofit leadership, fund development, and a track record of program innovation that will serve The Comm in its next chapter.

Michelle succeeds Maria Wilson, who retired after 18 years of service as The Comm’s Executive Director. Wilson announced her retirement in February and will be assisting with the transition through July 2023.

The Waverly Community House was founded in 1919, as a gift to the community by Margaretta Belin and her family. For over one hundred years, The Waverly Community House, fondly known as “The Comm,” has been fulfilling its mission to enhance the lives of individuals and families in the northeastern region by fostering educational, recreational, and cultural opportunities.