Family-friendly classic runs June 23 - July 2

🔊 Listen to this

“She’s evil and she enjoys being evil,” Jennifer Frey Abdalla said of the character she plays, the Wicked Witch of the West. “She’s in competition with Glinda the Good Witch. But who wants to be loved by munchkins? I’d rather by loved by my flying monkeys. They’re much more interesting.”

The scarecrow, Dorothy, the cowardly lion and the tin man seem to have a long journey ahead of them.

When dressing as the tin man, AJ McKenney admits, “I need another person to help me get the costume on.”

Skylar Marcen as Glinda the Good Witch offers some advice to Dorothy, portrayed by Cecelia Pugh.

Tyler Floryan said part of his strategy for giving life to the scarecrow is ‘walking like you’re drunk.’

“When I put on the dress I never wanted to take it off,” said Cecelia Pugh, 17, of Wilkes-Barre, talking about a farm girl’s frock of blue-and-white gingham.

“And I actually get to wear the ruby slippers.”

Based on the description of her costume, you know Pugh will play windblown heroine Dorothy Gale — when Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents “The Wizard of Oz” June 23 through July 2 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

“This is my dream show, and my dream role,” said Pugh, who played a munchkin 9 years ago at another theatre and has been eager to skip down the yellow brick road ever since.

Skipping along with her will be three unusual friends — a scarecrow played by Tyler Floryan, a tin man played by AJ McKenney and a lion played by John Beppler.

Audience members who grew up watching the famous 1939 movie will remember that the scarecrow believes he needs a brain, the tin man believes he needs a heart and the lion is kind of a scaredy cat who wishes he had “the nerve.”

But, as the cast will tell you, the characters already have the resources they need within themselves.

“Right after the witch kidnaps Dorothy,” Beppler said, “the lion wants to lead the charge to get her back. She’s his best friend in the world.”

“The scarecrow is an idea man,” Floryan said. “He’s always telling the rest of them what to do next.”

As for the tin man, his very desire for a heart seems to prove that he already has one.

As the show begins back in a black-and-white and sepia-toned Kansas, the actors who play Dorothy’s three friends will appear as farm hands, just as Glinda the Good Witch will appear as Aunt Em, the Wicked Witch of the West will appear as mean old Ms. Gulch and the Wizard of Oz will appear as Professor Marvel.

“He’s a Snake Oil Sam kind of person, a shyster,” said Jim Pall, who plays Professor Marvel and the similarly smoke-and-mirrors wizard.

Adding that “the amount of foreshadowing in this show is phenomenal,” Pall pointed out that when Professor Marvel shows Dorothy his crystal ball, it’s “not a white globe but a green one,” hinting that eventually she’ll find her way to the Emerald City.

Pall, incidentally, helped direct a production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Lake-Lehman High School more than 30 years ago. And Floryan, the scarecrow, watched his brother Joel portray the Cowardly Lion in a production at the former Bishop O’Reilly High School in Kingston. And Jennifer Frey Abdalla once played Dorothy in Brooklyn, where she grew up, when she was 9.

This time around, Abdalla is portraying the Wicked Witch of the West — and loving it.

“It’s much more fun to have an evil role,” said Abdalla, who in recent months portrayed Ralphie’s ever patient, almost saintly, mother in “A Christmas Story” shortly after portraying “bad girl” Magenta in “Rocky Horror,” both at Little Theatre.

“She’s evil and she enjoys being evil,” Abdalla said of the Wicked Witch. “She’s in competition with Glinda the Good Witch. But who wants to be loved by munchkins? I’d rather by loved by my flying monkeys. They’re much more interesting.”

Abdalla will appear with a green face in the show, which makes her feel as if she’s wearing a mask. “I get to use my voice and hands and body to express myself,” she said.

Directing her first LTWB show with this production is Kate Mangan who said she’s been impressed by the sense of community she found there.

“Everybody’s good at collaborating and working together and saving the day,” she said.

Show times for “The Wizard of Oz” are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays from June 23 through July 2 at the historic theater, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $25 and may be reserved at 570-823-1875 or purchased at ltwb.org./