160 attend 50-year reunion at Irem Pavilion

Tony Kapinas, right, was not happy when his class from the former Plains Township High School merged into Coughlin’s class of 1973, but that’s where he met his wife, the former Jane Wolensky.

Reunion coordinator Deborah Zielinski sported a floor-length dress that her friend and classmate Molly Dunleavy had worn to a Coughlin dance 50 years ago.

“Every sha-la-la-la, every whoa-o-o, still shines. Every shing-a-ling-a-ling that they’re startin’ to sing’s so fine …”

As the DJ played that hit from The Carpenters’ 1973 album “Now & Then,” perhaps more than a few of the 160 guests at the Coughlin High School 50th-anniversary reunion felt as if it really was “Yesterday Once More.”

“I asked them to play music from 1967 through 1973, because some of us were at Coughlin for those six years,” reunion coordinator Deborah Zielinski said last weekend as the class of 1973 and their guests finished their dinner under the pavilion at the Irem Country Club in Dallas.

The class of 1973 was unique, Zielinski said, in that it was the first graduating class to have students from the former Wilkes-Barre Township High School and the former Plains High School merge into the student body at Coughlin High School, located on North Washington Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

As you might expect, some of students were upset about leaving their township schools, especially when they’d been looking forward to spending senior year on familiar turf.

“All us kids from Plains, we went to the school board meeting,” said Tony Kapinas. who even remembers the weather that day. “It was raining and storming. We said we wanted to finish in Plains.”

The school board wasn’t swayed, but the students from the former Plains Township High School went to a jeweler and, as a final act of loyalty to their original school, Kapinas said, “we all got Plains rings.”

But if Kapinas hadn’t ended up at Coughlin, he might never have met his wife of 48 years, Jane Wolensky Kapinas.

“I was a strutter,” Jane Kapinas remembered, “and some strutters from Plains joined us. We loved having them. We were thrilled to have them.”

One of the young women in that marching unit, originally from Plains, introduced Jane to Tony, whom she knew from her old school.

At the reunion, the Kapinases were two of several alumni who wore their high school rings.

And Deborah Zielinski, the coordinator, sported a vintage gown that her friend Donna Dunleavy had worn to a Coughlin prom or semi-formal.

“I think I found it at the Merry-Go-Round at the Wyoming Valley Mall,” Dunleavy said, remembering how different prices — and salaries from part-time jobs — were 50 years ago. “I probably paid something like $25 for it, and I probably had to put it on layaway.”

Several school mates were excited to reminisce with one of their favorite teachers at the reunion.

Agnes Cardoni, who now has more than 50 years of teaching experience, was in her second or third year of teaching when she encountered Coughlin’s class of 1973.

“This woman changed my life. I think the world of her,” Judi Keats said of Cardoni, remembering how the English teacher “had us keep a journal, and look at things you thought were beautiful, look at things that made you angry. She had a powerful impact on me.”

“She instilled a love of grammar and spelling,’ said Karen Shuleski.

“She really whipped me into shape — not just with academics, but how to live,” said Stephen Holup who attended three high schools before graduating from Coughlin, due to his family moving. “Now I want to give back what I received,” he said.

“She was the inspiration of our lives, for most of us,” said Mollie Blaum, another Cardoni fan. “We’d go away to school and as freshmen in college we came back and sat around in her living room. She treated us like adults.”

Cardoni, for her part, remembers the class of 1973 as “bright and funny and they didn’t take things too seriously.”

Perhaps their world in 1973 was a less worrisome place than it is today.

“We didn’t have a care in the world,” Blaum said. “We didn’t have to worry about violence.”

Smiling at her memories, she added, “It was the dream of my life to go to Coughlin and be a Coughlin cheerleader.”