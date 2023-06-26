Katelyn Molnar will graduate in August 2023

Katelyn Molnar, a King’s College physician assistant student from Tom’s River, N.J., is the 2023 recipient of the Association of Physician Associates in Obstetrics and Gynecology (APAOG) Student Award.

The APAOG is the professional OB-GYN association for physician assistants in the United States. The award, which is granted to one APAOG student member each year, recognizes aspiring medical professionals who have made substantial contributions in women’s health.

Qualifying students must be from an accredited physician assistant program and demonstrate both exemplary service to their community and a commitment to working in the OB-GYN field.

Molnar, now in her fifth and final year in the King’s program, will graduate in August 2023. She received the award during the American Academy of Physician Associates 2023 annual conference on May 21, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Molnar’s more than 200 hours of OB-GYN experience includes performing essential medical procedures and examinations, as well as educating patients in underserved communities about birth control, sexual health, and managing personal care.

Her field experience includes a six-week OB-GYN rotation in Tom’s River where she assisted in the birth of her goddaughter. She also completed an internal medicine rotation at the Volunteers in Medicine Wilkes-Barre location where she provided women’s health services to underserved residents in Luzerne County.

“My interest in this field increased when I saw firsthand that despite all the health challenges women face, not everyone has access to the same services,” said Molnar. “I want to advocate for women’s health beyond the exam room and help improve the quality and availability of care for all women.”

“Katelyn is an ambitious, hard-working student with a genuine interest in advancing women’s health,” said Bill Reynolds, MPAS, PA-C, clinical director of physician assistant studies at King’s College. “It’s been a truly rewarding experience to watch students like Katelyn excel in this rapidly growing field and use what they’ve learned at King’s to help patients from all walks of life.”

The King’s College Department of Physician Assistant Studies began in 1975 and has more than 45 years of experience in preparing students for the profession and provides didactic and clinical training in all areas of general medicine. King’s College has graduated more than 1,000 physician assistants who practice throughout the country in all areas of medicine. For more information, visit

https://www.kings.edu/academics/undergraduate_majors/physicianassistant.