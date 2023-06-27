🔊 Listen to this

Steven Rawls, a graduate of St. Jude School in Mountain Top, was awarded the Lorraine Button Tracy Scholarship to continue his studies at Holy Redeemer High School.

The scholarship was established in memory of Lorraine Button Tracy, who graduated in 1966 from St. Jude School. She was a 1970 graduate of St. Ann’s Academy, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a national honor finalist, and graduated from Bucknell University cum laude.

Lorraine was hired by Electronic Data Systems and her whirlwind career took her to Iran, Holland and finally Belgium.

During a vacation to Euro Disney in Paris with her husband, Michael, Lorraine had an allergic reaction to horses that triggered an asthma attack. She died suddenly at age 40.

In addition to her husband, Lorraine left behind two young sons, Max, 10, and Eamon, 8. Max died just 11 months later of an asthma attack triggered by an allergy to milk.

The Max & Lorraine Foundation was formed and for 21 years sponsored Camp AsthmaCadabra, a camp where children with asthma were able to enjoy camping experiences.