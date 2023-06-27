Harding Recreation Committee plans ‘Band Drop’

Is there a clarinet in your attic that no one plays anymore?

A saxophone in the back of a closet?

A flute or French horn pushed under a bed?

Arthur Becker from the Harding Recreation Committee suspects lots of musical instruments are gathering dust — and they could be put to use.

To that end, the Harding Recreation Committee will host “Band Drop” — an opportunity to bring musical instruments to the Exeter Township Municipal Building on Route 92 and donate them, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

“We are looking for beginning instruments that would be used by fifth and sixth graders,” Becker said, noting that his wife, Joyce, who is a music teacher in the Wyoming Area School District, will evaluate the instruments at the time of donation.

“We won’t accept anything that is not playable,” he said.

The instruments would be donated to any of several area school districts.

“We’re looking for beginner instruments,” he said. “No tubas or guitars or pianos.”

Other upcoming events the Harding Recreation Committee will sponsor are the second annual Touch A Truck and craft fair, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, and a “Meet the Local Author” event set for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. Both events will be at the Exeter Township Municipal Building, and the craft fair will feature a performance by the recreation committee’s recently formed handbell choir.

