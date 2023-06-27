… and our test cook found it tasty at any temperature

Cut this pizza into smaller pieces and serve as “bites.” for me, the olive, basil and sun-dried tomatoes tasted great hot, cold or at room temperature.

This offbeat pizza hits a sweet spot, expressed best by MT upon her first bite: “If you took this to a pot luck they would make you king.”

I agree. In small pieces it was delicious fresh out of the oven. For me it was just as tasty later at room temperature, and again the next day right out of the refrigerator, so consider it for multi-dish gatherings whether hot out of the oven, cold out of the fridge or somewhere in between.

On the flip side of that sentiment, while this would be a great addition to any finger-food or potluck gathering, I don’t think it would work well as the entrée to a meal. I’m not sure why. Maybe it needs more cheese, or fewer olives than I used to let the tomato sauce come out more fully. When I made it, I also made a four cheese pizza (except I skipped the blue cheese because none was handy). I think we ate as much of that as we did the olive and tomato pizza.

But as un-pizza-like as this may be to some traditionalists, I gladly recommend giving it a try, at least if you like olives and sun dried tomatoes (we like both). And it has the added bonus of using a scone pizza dough, which requires no proofing, just mix the ingredients and roll it out. If you want to make pizza frequently without waiting for dough to rise, keep the scone part of this handy.

Alas, we don’t keep self-rising flours in stock, so I compromised and made an almost scone dough, adding some yeast and giving it a little time to rise while I prepped the other ingredients. Came out fine.

The recipe doesn’t require much in the way of tips or explanations, I think, other than to note that I used small cans of sliced black olives and chopped them up, one can at a time. The first can didn’t look like quite enough, the second looked like a few too many. How much you use would be a matter of taste. MT & I agreed that the more you use, the more you risk having the final pizza taste a tad salty.

Dobru chut!

Sun-dried Tomatoes, Basil and Olive Pizza Bites (Pasta and Pizza Presto)

18-20 fresh basil leaves

1 quantity scone pizza dough (see below)

2 tablespoons tomato oil from the jar of sun-dried tomatoes

1 quantity tomato sauce

4 ounces (drained weight) sun-dried tomatoes in oil, chopped (reserve the oil)

10 pitted black olives, chopped

2 ounces mozzarella, grated

2 tablespoons fresh grated Parmesan

Shredded basil leaves for garnish.

Heat oven to 425°. Tear the basil leaves into small pieces. Add half to the scone mix (below) before mixing to a soft dough. Set aside the remaining basil.

Roll out dough to line a 12-inch by 7-inch jelly roll pan. Pinch up edges to make a thin rim.

Brush the dough with 1 tablespoon of tomato oil, then spread the tomato sauce over the dough. Scatter the sun-dried tomatoes, olives and remaining basil on the sauce.

Mix mozzarella and Parmesan and sprinkle on top. Drizzle the remaining tomato oil over it. Bake about 20 minutes. Cut into 24 bite size pieces. Garnish with extra shredded basil leaves and serve.

Scone Pizza Dough: Mix 1 cup self-rising flour, 1 cup self-rising whole wheat flour and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Work in 4 tablespoons of diced butter with your fingers until it starts to resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add 2/3 cup milk (if using it for this recipe, you would add the basil here, too). Mix with a wooden spoon to a soft dough, then knead lightly on a lightly floured surface until smooth. The dough is ready to use.

And if you want to make your own tomato sauce, here’s the recipe I use: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan. Add one onion finely chopped and a crushed garlic clove. Saute gently until soft, about 5 minutes. Add a 14 ounce can of chopped tomatoes, a tablespoon of tomato paste, a tablespoon of fresh (or dried) herbs like oregano, thyme and basil, a pinch of sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes reduce to a thick pulp, about 15-20 minute.

