Celebrating July 4 with red, white and blue mini cheesecakes

This photo shows the three layers of the mini cheesecakes — graham cracker crust, creamy filling and fruit topping.

Somewhere between her comments that a mini cheesecake from the Times Leader test kitchen was “the perfect size” and “very refreshing,” reporter and taste tester Jen Learn-Andes asked “Did you sneak in some kind of healthy component?”

Oh, she knows me so well.

But, no tricks here. I simply made decadent, full-fat, mini cheesecakes with graham cracker crust and topped them with cherries (canned pie filling) and blueberries (fresh picked from a backyard bush) to give this week’s dish a patriotic look.

“I let some of our taste testers know I wanted to make something red and blue because of the Fourth of July coming up,” I told Jen. “I asked them if they’d like a spinach salad with berries in it — or cheesecake. They voted for cheesecake.”

The people had spoken on Monday, and by Tuesday morning I was rustling up the cheesecakes.

“I loved it,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said after she sampled a cherry one. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“It was delicious,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “I took a blueberry one but if there’s any left I’ll take a cherry one.”

“This is right up there with the smoothie,” reporter Hannah Simerson said, naming a previous favorite from the Times Leader test kitchen.

“It was just what I needed, that I didn’t know I needed,” Jen said.

“I’m glad I chose the cherry because it had a really nice, tart-sweetness,” said page designer Ashley Bringmann. “The best part of cheesecake is the crust, and I liked that crust.”

“The cherries are a nice contrast to the filling,” reporter Margaret Roarty said.

“I find it cool and refreshing and just the right size,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “That said, I could have eaten five of them.”

As for columnist Bill O’Boyle, he said the cheesecake was “yummy,” and added, “it’s hard to be articulate when you’re talking about something so delicious.”

A few hours later, resident “tough judge” and sportswriter John Erzar arrived for the evening shift and described his sample as “sour” yet “acceptable,” and said he prefers cheesecake to be “more dense.”

When other taste testers protested that he shouldn’t be so hard to please, Erz pointed out that they get to eat test kitchen food earlier in the day “when they’re hungry.”

Believing that other co-workers are overly enthusiastic about the food, Erz said one of them typically “sounds like he just got out of prison.”

OK, now that I’ve managed to stop laughing, I’ll end by praising this no-bake recipe from allrecipes.com for being quite easy. (I made it even easier by spooning rather than piping the filling into the prepared muffin pans.)

MINI CHEESECAKES

Crust

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

Filling

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

8 ounces cream cheese

1/3 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup berries or other toppings

Gather all ingredients. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with muffin liners.

For crust, combine graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter in a small bowl until evenly combined.

Press 1 rounded tablespoon of crumb mixture evenly into the bottom of each muffin liner. (The rounded bottom of a glass works well) Freeze crusts until set while you prepare the filling, 15 to 20 minutes.

For the filling, beat the cold whipping cream in a medium bowl until stiff peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes. Set aside.

Beat cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the sour cream, lemon juice, and vanilla extract to the cream cheese mixture. Beat until combined, about 1 minute. Fold in the reserved whipped cream, until just combined.

Place the filling in a resealable 1 quart plastic bag. Snip off the corner of the bag to create a 1/2-inch opening. Pipe into prepared muffin pans, using about 2 1/2 tablespoons of mixture per cup. Smooth the tops as desired.

Refrigerate, covered, for 3 hours or up to 5 days. Top with fresh berries or toppings of your choice.