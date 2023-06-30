🔊 Listen to this

If there isn’t a genealogical principle that goes “don’t overlook what’s right in front of you,” I’ll create one right now.

What I’m talking about is the resource that’s in plain sight but that, for some reason, can easily get passed by in our pursuit of what we think we ought to be looking at instead.

Here are some examples.

Very old histories: We might think that books published in the 1700s and 1800s would be of little help in tracing our working-class ancestors. Don’t those tomes just focus on the movers and shakers of their time?

Purely by accident I recently came across an enormous volume entitled “History of Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties, Penn., 1786-1880,” with no author listed. It contains, among other features, many pages of rosters of Civil War regiments recruited throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. It could be a godsend – but likely a surprise godsend – to someone tracing the family’s 1860s soldiers.

The Genweb: Sad to say, many people overlook this venerable resource that dates from the early days of the Internet. The Luzerne County Genweb offers local town histories from 1893 and other resources you might not find anywhere else.

There is a national version, based on states and counties, and even an overseas version, also based on counties and provinces, operated by American genealogists. On a Genweb site, you’ll find an overview of resources you might not otherwise have become aware of in tracing your domestic and overseas ancestors.

Memoirs: A lot of very good observers down through the decades have written the stories of their lives, and many of those books contain highly useful information about the eras of our ancestors.

One memoir that quickly comes to my mind is “Little Old Wilkes-Barre as I Knew It,” by Edith Brower (1848-1931). Though famed more as a progressive thinker than as an historian. Brower’s personal story offers a detailed picture of daily life in a community of canal boats, cows grazing downtown and heated political issues.

Specialized histories: Works focusing on a narrow slice of regional history can be useful to read, but also easily overlooked. I found a great deal of information about my own immigrant (from Ireland) ancestors in the book “Together in Exile,” by Canadian historian Peter Murphy.

The book focuses on 19th-century immigration from County Louth, Ireland to the province of New Brunswick, Canada. But Murphy traces whole families, wherever they went. So, his book goes beyond my Canadian relatives and has excellent material on my great-great grandparents, who pushed on to upstate New York in the 1830s.

Pamphlets and more: Many libraries collect material ranging from town anniversary booklets to family genealogies. At the Bishop Library of the Luzerne County Historical Society, I’ve found a 1930s study of education in the municipality of Kingston, histories of area businesses and a booklet on local industries (significant employers) of the post-World War II era.

That library also has a huge cabinet full of local genealogies. Meanwhile, the nearby local history collection of the Osterhout Free Library has scrapbooks filled with historical information about the sports and athletes of the dozens of Luzerne County High Schools of times past.

Here’s the principle at stake. Use the catalogue. Ask the librarians for advice. Schedule “exploring” time at the archive. Contact local historians for advice. Join your historical and genealogical societies. You’ll find a lot of good stuff that’s right out there – if only you don’t look past it because you think you should be looking for something else.

