The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce this year’s Covered Bridge Photo Contest winner. The winning image will be featured as the 2023 Covered Bridge Puzzle. This year’s puzzle will be released in the fall as the 13th installment in the Visitors Bureau’s limited-edition series, and will feature the Jud Christian Covered Bridge for the first time.

Mark Koskulitz’s snapshot of the Jud Christian Bridge in Columbia County was selected as this year’s overall winner. Koskulitz retired in 2021 from his career as a math teacher and football coach for the Hazleton Area School District. He was first introduced to photography by his brother John in 2007, and they have shared many adventures together including visits to many of the National Parks.

His favorite photographic interests include landscapes, wildlife, macro photography, and rural or rustic scenes. Koskulitz grew up in West Hazleton and currently resides in Conyngham. He is honored to have been selected as this year’s photo contest winner.

Several other photographers were recognized in this year’s contest with an honorable mention designation: Jimmy Tighe (photo featuring Esther Furnace Covered Bridge), Dave Nolte (West Paden Covered Bridge), Margie Hunsinger (Esther Furnace Covered Bridge), and Brandi Whitenight (Fowlersville Covered Bridge). The Visitors Bureau would like to thank everyone who submitted photos to the contest.

The Jud Christian Covered Bridge was built in 1876 by William L. Manning at a cost of $239. It is located five miles northeast of Millville and Iola on Ardens Hill Road, off Sereno Hollow Road. It spans Little Fishing Creek between Jackson and Pine Townships, in Columbia County. This Queen Post truss bridge is 53 feet long and in near-perfect condition. The bridge is still open to vehicular thru-traffic.

It was named after a farmer and lumberman, Jud Christian, who lived nearby. The farm’s old mill still stands a short distance from the bridge on private property.

The Visitors Bureau is now taking pre-orders for the 2023 Jud Christian Covered Bridge puzzles – cost is $18, tax included. Puzzles are 550 pieces and supplies are limited. Individuals interested in pre-ordering a puzzle may visit: itourcolumbiamontour.com/2023-covered-bridge-puzzle-pre-order to fill out the order form with a name, contact info, and number of puzzles requested. No payment will be taken at the time of pre-order.

When the finished puzzles arrive (likely in September), those on the pre-order list will be contacted directly to arrange pickup or shipping plans. Afterward, any puzzles not reserved for pre-orders will be made available to the general public to purchase at the Visitors Bureau Welcome Center.

A donation of $2 from every puzzle sold will be made by the Bureau to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association to go toward restoration and preservation of local covered bridge treasures. The Columbia County Covered Bridge Association restores, preserves, and advocates for the covered bridges of Columbia County for historical and recreational purposes. Their purpose is simple: they recognize the historic importance of the covered bridges as a public treasure to be available to, and be enjoyed by, the public. This non-profit association protects the area’s covered bridges not only for today, but also for future generations.

As an easy way to visit the historic covered bridges of Columbia & Montour Counties, the Visitors Bureau has also created a free mobile passport program that allows users to “check-in” at each bridge using their phone’s GPS proximity. The program offers directions and more information about each bridge along the way. Once travelers have used their passport to check-in at 13 bridges, they will receive a free commemorative patch as well as a limited-edition holiday ornament featuring the Rupert Bridge in Bloomsburg. If users complete all 25 bridge visits prior to December 31 of this year, they will also be entered in a grand prize drawing for an overnight getaway package in Montour County. Those interested in signing up for the free passport may do so by visiting the Visitors Bureau’s website and navigating to the “Covered Bridges” page.

For more information about the Columbia-Montour region, and all the things to see and do in the area, please visit www.iTourColumbiaMontour.com or contact the Bloomsburg Welcome Center at 570-784-8279.