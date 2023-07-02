🔊 Listen to this

The Max & Lorraine Foundation was established in 1994 by Kathleen Button and Michael Tracy in memory of their loved ones Lorraine Button Tracy and her son, Max. Lorraine & Max passed away within 11 months of one another from allergy-induced asthma attacks at ages 40 and 10, respectively.

Lorraine attended St. Jude’s School and was a 1970 graduate and valedictorian of St. Ann’s Academy, Wilkes-Barre, and a Cum Laude graduate from Bucknell University with a degree in Mathematics and Political Science. Electronic Data Systems hired Lorraine, and her whirlwind career took her to Iran, Holland, and Belgium. During a vacation to Euro Disney, Paris, with her husband Michael, Lorraine had an allergic reaction to horses that triggered an asthma attack. She died suddenly at age 40.

Max had a bright future and the biggest smile to light up any room. He was surely destined for big things. Max had a severe milk allergy, and while eating with his father and brother, he was served food containing dairy and suffered an asthma attack triggered by his milk allergy. Max died in his father’s arms as he was rushed to the hospital from the restaurant.

The Foundation, now a Fund of The Luzerne Foundation, has served the community for over 25 years through various donations, including medical equipment, sponsoring children to attend Camp Victory in Millville, PA, and paving the paths to allow wheelchair access around the site. At the YMCA’s Camp Kresge in White-Haven, the Foundation constructed a health lodge for all to use and assisted with building a handicapped-accessible cabin.

The Max & Lorraine Foundation’s most significant accomplishment was hosting Camp Asthma Cadabra at Camp Kresge in White Haven. Camp AsthmaCadabra was the first asthma camp in Luzerne County and an essential part of the asthmatic community for 20 years. It allowed children to spend a few days in the woods enjoying the camping experience under the direct medical supervision of doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists. Campers enjoyed swimming, fishing, rock climbing, boating, and other summer camp activities. Medical professionals also held educational sessions where campers received life-saving asthma–related medical advice to help campers and their caregivers manage their care. Countless former campers who aged out of the program returned as counselors to stay involved in this valuable organization. Camp participants developed life-long connections and friendships over the 20-year history of Camp AsthmaCadabra.

While the camp has been discontinued since COVID, the Max and Lorraine Fund continues to give and support the community through various donations.

In addition, the Lorraine Button Tracy Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Lorraine Button Tracy. It is awarded to an eighth-grade student every four years graduating from St. Jude’s to allow them to continue their Catholic education at Holy Redeemer High School.

