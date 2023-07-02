🔊 Listen to this

The owners of El Rey Azteca prepared a buffet for a group of about 20 people when the Chamber Lunch Mob visited the Kidder Street restaurant last week.

Sitting having lunch last week at El Rey Azteca Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre Township, it dawned on me how many fantastic restaurants we have for lunch.

While we lost some during the pandemic and its aftermath, there are still a bevy of places to enjoy mid-day, albeit some are busier than others.

That’s why when the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors decided to begin a Chamber Lunch Mob, I was all about it.

The purpose is for our chamber ambassadors to visit a different area lunch spot each month and support a member business in the process. It sounds so simple — and it is! For me, these lunches are a great impetus for making time for people.

By blocking off my calendar for the “chamber lunch mob” I’m making time to connect with others who RSVP and supporting an area business. It’s a win-win.

Last week we visited El Rey and were so thrilled that the owners prepared a delicious buffet just for us (we had a group of about 20 people) to enjoy inside the bright, cheery restaurant on Kidder Street; plus, it is newly redesigned.

With the music playing overhead and the colorful decorations celebrating Mexican culture, it was a fun lunch — and it didn’t take up too much time, either.

Gaston, Jailene and the entire El Rey Azteca family are so welcoming; I felt right at home during the hour I was there.

Our chamber group visited Isabella Restaurant and Bar the month before and had an equally satisfying time there in the private back room — the perfect spot to host any sort of special occasion.

We ordered from their delectable menu and again got to catch up with like-minded people we hadn’t seen in person in ages.

My point for today is: make the time to visit these locally owned restaurants. They can especially use the support at lunch, as many people are not back in their offices full-time or looking for dining locations mid-day.

By doing so, you get a break from the hectic workday, and get to hang with friends you might not see much.

I’m looking forward to many more chamber lunch mob affairs in the coming months.

If you’re a restaurant looking to get involved with the Chamber, reach out to me and I’d be happy to make an introduction.

We all win when we work together.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

