Portion of proceeds to benefit humanitarian relief for victims of war

Ukrainian Folk Festival 2023 will be held at the Ukrainian American Sport Center — Tryzub, County Line and Lower State Roads, Horsham from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Here you can experience the thunderous power and rhythm of the Hopak ethnic dance, the beauty of folk songs and the rich colors of the delicate pysanka Easter Eggs.

Celebrating the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, the festival includes a summer stage concert and show from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., live orchestra music from 5 to 8 p.m., traditional Ukrainian foods and baked goods, a barbecue pit, standard picnic fare, vendors’ grove, Ukrainian arts and crafts, live reenactments from Ukrainian history and Ukrainian hospitality.

Featured performers include Ukrainian singer-songwriter Iryna Lonchyna, the Voloshky Ukrainian Dance Esnemble, the Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble, singer Yuliya Stupen, violinist Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo, the Ferko Mummers String Band, the Ariana Lem Joy Trio and the Vox Ethnika Band.

The Banner of Jasna Gora and the St. Michael’s Kozaks will provide a living exhibition of Ukrainian history and the Vox Ethnika Band will provide Ukrainian, Eastern European, traditional, ballroom, rock and modern music from 5 to 8 p.m., following the stage concert and show.

The festival annually attracts 3,000 from all of Eastern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, including the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley and Wyoming Valley areas.

Admission is open to the general public, with tickets available at the gate. General admission tickets are $15, with $2 donated to Humanitarian Relief of Victims of War in Ukraine. Children younger than 15 are admitted free, and parking is free.

The sponsor is a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt charity. Proceeds benefit sports, fraternal, cultural and artistic programming.

For more information, see www.tryzub.org or call 267-664-3857.