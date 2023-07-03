Participation is limited and registration is required

The Brodhead Watershed Association is partnering with the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center to invite both school-age children and adults to join us for a splashing good time snorkeling on the Upper Brodhead Creek in Barrett Township on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

With guidance from an experienced outdoor educator, creek-goers will have the opportunity to encounter a totally new and different world – witnessing what life is like under the water.

Participants will have exclusive access to an area of the creek that is not normally open to the public. Come learn about where the creek water comes from, where it goes, and what happens along the way. Discover the many different species who live along the banks and within the pristine waters of the Upper Brodhead – including Mayflies, Stoneflies, Caddisflies, and native trout whose populations reproduce naturally (an exceptional occurrence). And let’s not forget snails and worms, turtles and frogs, and an array of plant species. Grab a mask and a snorkel and let’s see what we can find!

The event is limited to 25 participants, pre-registration is required. To register, go to: https://brodheadwatershed.org/events/creeksnorkub/

Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center will provide sterilized snorkels, masks, and a life jacket (which must be worn) to each participant.

For questions or more information, please call 570-839-1120 or email [email protected].