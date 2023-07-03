🔊 Listen to this

As we celebrate Independence Day, I wish you all a happy and safe holiday.

When we think of Fourth of July festivities, cook-outs come to mind – maybe family gatherings around a pool or a favorite lake. But a fireworks display might be the most common way to recognize our independence.

On and around the Fourth of July, we’ll see fireworks lighting up the sky and our neighborhoods to the delight of many, but this time of year also corresponds with the highest volume of fireworks-related injuries we see in our emergency rooms.

So, let’s review a few fireworks safety tips you can keep in mind this year to make your celebration safe while still having fun.

First of all, if your municipality or the next one over is putting on a display for the community, attend it. Let your local firefighters and pyrotechnic professionals do the work and save yourself the trouble while enjoying a professional-grade display.

If you enjoy putting on a display at home, reach for the “Class C” consumer-grade fireworks. These include firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets, and although they can cause injury, they contain less than 50 milligrams of explosive material.

Even these can cause burns to the face, head, legs, hands and arms, but we can avoid getting hurt with proper precautions.

We want to keep all fireworks away from young children. Sparklers are often thought of as the least dangerous fireworks, but they can reach up to 2,000°F, which can ignite flammable clothing and cause severe burns.

Children should be at least 10 years old if they’re handling sparklers, and they should be closely supervised. For parents, it’s a good practice to keep a bucket of water around to extinguish sparklers since they can stay hot even on the ground and burn feet.

When we light fireworks, we always want to approach from the side so we can light one fuse at a time and back away quickly. Never lean over the fuse or device.

And let duds lie. Never pick up or relight a firework that failed to go off. The device may be malfunctioning and could go off at any second. Unexpected launches can cause burns, and an explosion could endanger limbs and extremities.

The best practice with duds is to dowse them with a hose where they sit.

You’ll also want to know your stuff when it comes to fireworks and follow the laws in Pennsylvania. Our state issues a limited number of permits for the approved sale of fireworks. If a seller can’t produce a permit or is peddling products you don’t recognize, avoid purchasing from them.

Fireworks wrapped in brown paper and without the graphic packaging we see in stores and tents that sell consumer-use products are meant for commercial use and are not legal for consumers. Leave those to the professionals and head to the community-hosted display if you desire that level of entertainment.

At home, by law, your fireworks must be discharged more than 150 feet from any occupied structure and not by anyone under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

If you’re running the home display this year, follow these precautions, and have a safe and healthy Fourth of July.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].