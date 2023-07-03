🔊 Listen to this

Spring vegetable pizza. Put enough cheese on and the veggies might even go unnoticed.

Asparagus and pizza are not, I suspect, a combination likely to come to mind for most people. Yet in looking for a new dish to offer my visiting vegetarian sister, I tossed aside other considerations and fell back on my old favorite cook book, Pasta and Pizza Presto, and this spring veggie idea looked pretty good to me.

I actually made this quite a while ago and stowed the pics and recipe for later use. With spring in full swing, it surely is becoming an appropriately seasonal alternative.

Obviously, if you don’t like asparagus, don’t try this — though frankly, with enough cheese and sauce the veggies become more accent than star of the show. We all liked it quite a bit, though I did also serve a four cheese pizza (quatro formaggi) and a margherita (with fresh tomato slices between the sauce and cheese).

I used the whole asparagus spear, not just the tops as called for, and think it worked fine. Also used less than a full zucchini. As with most pizzas, this leaves a lot of room for flexibility to taste. And while you can make the garlic oil as noted, using plain olive oil works well.

Dobru chut!

Spring Vegetable and Pine Nut Pizza (Pasta & Pizza Presto)

1 pizza base

3 tablespoons garlic oil

1 quantity tomato sauce

4 scallions

2 zucchini

1 leek

4 ounces asparagus tips

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

2 tablespoons pine nuts

2 ounces mozzarella, grated

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan

Black pepper to taste

Heat the oven to 425°.

Brush pizza base with 1 tablespoon of the garlic oil, then spread tomato sauce over.

Slice scallions, zucchini, leek and asparagus. Heat the remaining garlic oil in a frying pan and stir-fry the vegetables for 3-5 minutes.

Arrange vegetables over the tomato sauce on the pizza. Sprinkle the oregano and pine nuts on top. Mix the mozzarella and Parmesan and sprinkle on top of that. Drizzle any remaining garlic oil over all, and season with black pepper.

Bake 15-20 minutes until crisp and golden. Serve immediately.

To make garlic oil, peel 3-4 garlic cloves and put in 1/2 cup of olive oil, cover and refrigerate up to one week. In a hurry, just put a clove or two, crushed a bit, in some oil and let it sit while you make dough and prep other ingredients. That’s what I did for this pizza.

A reminder of my prefer pizza dough: Whisk together 3/4 cup all purpose flour, 3/4 cup whole wheat flout, a pinch of salt, and 1 teaspoon rapid rise yeast. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 2/3 cup warm water. Mix and knead, set in covered bowl and let rise about 45 minutes. Roll out to pizza shape.

And a basic tomato sauce: Heat 1 tablespoon or so of olive oil in a pan, add a finely chopped onion and a clove or three of garlic, crushed. Saute gently for about five minutes until softened. Add 1 can chopped tomatoes , 1 tablespoon tomato paste, and a mix of herbs (oregano, parsley, thyme, basil, or just some Italian seasoning) and season with some sugar, salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, season again if you feel it needs more, let cool and spread on pizza base.

