Shawnee Fort Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution was well represented at the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Wyoming. On behalf of the chapter, the Dreier family presented an arrangement of white carnations, symbolizing remembrance, during the floral tribute. Several members have ancestors on the monument and it is an honor to participate in this annual event. Shawnee Fort Chapter is based in Plymouth but has members from throughout the Valley and Back Mountain. Chapter members are finalizing plans for the placement of the grave marker for Henry Brown in Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery next month. Prospective members are invited and encouraged to attend meetings and events. To find out more, please contact chapter Regent Kathleen Smith at: [email protected] or 570-704-9809.