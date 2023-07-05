🔊 Listen to this

The Forty Fort Lions Club recently presented their annual James J. McCullough Award.

The award is in memory of James J. McCullough, former mayor of Forty Fort in 1973 and a member of the Forty Fort Lions Club.

This year the award was presented to Colleen Ryan of Wyoming Valley West High School. Colleen is planning on attending Wilkes University majoring in Biological Research with further study to acquire a professorship.

Any community minded persons that would like to become a member of the Forty Fort Lions Club, please contact us at 570-714-FORT (3678) and please leave your name and phone number.