Performances are July 7-9 at Dallas Middle School

🔊 Listen to this

Sarah Pugliese portrays Eponine, Gabbi Howe portrays Cosette and David Getz, center, portrays Jean Valjean in the school edition of ‘Les Misérables,’ presented by Ovation Playhouse in the Dallas Middle School auditorium.

Jean Valjean, portrayed by David Getz, is a prisoner in 19th-century Paris when ‘Les Misérables’ opens, but he will soon escape.

“It’s a really powerful story about a man’s journey to forgiveness,” 14-year-old Ben Gruden of Plains Township said.

“Of himself and others,” David Getz, 17, of Pittston added, as the two young actors discussed “Les Misérables, school edition,” which Ovation Playhouse will present July 7-9 in the auditorium at Dallas Middle School.

The man in question is lead character Jean Valjean, a convict in 19th-century France, who serves a harsh sentence for stealing a loaf of bread, until he manages to escape — and then finds himself hunted for years by an obsessed prison official named Javert.

“He was dealt a hand of bad cards,” Gruden said of Jean Valjean. “But he ends up a savior.”

“He goes from being the saved to the savior,” Getz said, noting that a generous bishop, whom Jean Valjean tries to rob, sees something good in him and gives him a second chance.

While Getz plays Valjean, Gruden plays Javert. And although the two characters are antagonists, with Javert the villain of the piece, Gruden said, “They both think they’re doing the right thing.”

Based on Victor Hugo’s book of the same name, “Les Misérables” contains plenty of, well, misery.

If, for example, you think Jean Valjean has it bad, consider Fantine.

“She’s a single mom with one goal, to do the best for her daughter, to keep her alive and well,” said Chloe Orfanella, 17, of Kingston, who has that role. “She endures a lot of trauma.”

With this show being the school edition, it skips over the part (you might have seen this in the 2012 movie) where Fantine sells a tooth right out of her mouth in an attempt to support her daughter, but it does include the dramatic moment when the impoverished mother sells her hair.

“I have two different wigs,” Orfanella said.

Whether her hair is long or short, Gruden said, Fantine “is still beautiful.”

Fantine makes sacrifices; Jean Valjean makes sacrifices; a generation later a young woman named Eponine will make an ultimate sacrifice.

“She is a very smart girl, and she loves Marius,” said Sarah Pugliese, 17, of Wilkes-Barre, who plays Eponine. “She even helps him get another girl just so she can see him happy.”

As Eponine lies dying in Marius’ arms, shot while delivering a message to him, the two friends will sing “A Little Fall of Rain,” which several cast members cited as the most touching moment in the show.

“I always start crying then,” said Gabbi Howe, 17, of Drums, who portrays Cosette — Fantine’s daughter, who is entrusted to Jean Valjean’s protection by her dying mother, and later grows up to become Marius’ love interest.

With grinding poverty, unjust prison sentences, bloody battles and unrequited love — all set to stirring music — “Les Misérables” has more than its share of tragedy.

Fortunately, if you need a little comic relief, you can look to the thieving, mercenary Thénardiers, who took care of Cosette when she was a child (over-charging Fantine, of course) and also raised their biological daughter, Eponine.

How did the Thénardiers manage to produce a daughter as loving and self-sacrificing as Eponine.?

“She’s a disappointment to us,” Gianna Evans, who plays Madame Thénardier, told a reporter shortly before a recent rehearsal.

With “Les Miserables” being on tour, the full show is unavailable to community theaters. But the school version is available, so Evelyn C. O’Hara-Stine, from Ovation Playhouse points out, “This will be the only time you see ‘Les Miserables’ in our area until licensing rights become available.”

For fans of the show, the music is a huge draw. Here it will be enhanced by a 21-piece live orchestra that includes adult professionals playing alongside students. Because of that music program, a portion of the ticket sales will go toward the Dallas Middle School Drama Club. Show times are 7 p.m. July 7-8 and 2 p.m. July 9. Tickets are available at ovation.ticketleap.com or 570-846-0707.